2TON Creative and The Buzz Agency Merge to Form Full-Service Digital Marketing and Communications Powerhouse

Sam Nielsen, Elizabeth Kelley Grace, Julie Mullen, Jason Emmett - 2TON/Buzz Leadership Team

The merger creates one of South Florida’s most comprehensive, integrated digital marketing and communications agencies.

Marketing and communications no longer live in separate lanes.” — Jason Emmett, Majority Partner

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning creative and digital marketing firm 2TON Creative and South Florida public relations leader The Buzz Agency today announced a strategic merger, bringing the two organizations together under one umbrella to create one of South Florida’s most comprehensive, integrated digital marketing and communications agencies.As part of the merger, The Buzz Agency will operate as a specialized public relations and community engagement division of the combined companies, expanding its capabilities through enhanced digital marketing, branding, and performance-driven creative services. The Buzz Agency is consistently ranked in the Top 20 of public relations agencies in South Florida, according to the South Florida Business Journal, and has been doing business in the region since 2009. The combined organization , which employs 30+ full-time marketing and communications professionals, is led by Jason Emmett, Majority Partner; Sam Nielsen, Partner and Chief Operating Officer; and Elizabeth Kelley Grace and Julie Mullen, Partners and Co-Founders of The Buzz Agency.The merger brings together complementary strengths: The Buzz Agency’s expertise in publicity, public affairs, and community-driven storytelling alongside 2TON Creative’s nationally recognized work in branding, digital marketing, website design, lead generation, and creative development.“Marketing and communications no longer live in separate lanes,” said Jason Emmett. “By merging our teams, we’re combining strategic communications, branding, and digital marketing under one roof. That integration allows us to move faster, think more holistically, and deliver campaigns that reach audiences in more meaningful ways.”2TON was formed in 2018, when leading branding firm Levatas acquired WOO Creative, founded by former Delray Beach Vice Mayor and City Commissioner Ryan Boylston.The Buzz Agency and WOO Creative/2TON have been partnering together to serve clients for the last 15 years. The merger is a natural progression for the two highly regarded firms, who have shared several client partners over the years, including Hilton West Palm Beach, U.S. Immigration Fund, Harbourside Place, Boca West Children’s Foundation, and many others.2TON and The Buzz Agency share a culture rooted in collaboration, entrepreneurial thinking, and long-term partnerships with clients across hospitality, real estate, nonprofit, tourism, and lifestyle sectors. The merger positions the combined agency for continued regional growth while offering clients a fully integrated approach to brand strategy, communications, and marketing performance.The company will operate from The Buzz Agency’s Delray Beach office, located at 104 W. Atlantic Avenue. For more info, visit 2TON.com and thebuzzagency.net, or email tba@thebuzzagency.net or hello@2ton.com.

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