Nicole Abbott, Founder of Hey Babe Cosmetics, Hosts New Makeup Masterclass with Celebrity Makeup Artist

With every sale, I make sure to donate to 2 self-created charities. People should be aware that when they buy something, they are also giving back. This is why I brought back the class to donate more.” — Nicole Abbott

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hey Babe Cosmetics., a Toronto-based makeup brand owned by acclaimed makeup artist Nicole Abbott, is a clean, paraben-free, nontoxic makeup brand that is actively giving back to the community. Abbott has recently brought back Hey Babe Cosmetics, which opened right before COVID hit in 2020 where everyone had to wear masks and cover their faces. Now that the pandemic has it its lowest point and masks are no longer mandated, Abbott and Hey Babe Cosmetics are starting a new Makeup Masterclass. The class runs a couple of times a month for women to learn how to apply makeup.

"Hey Babe Cosmetics began with lip cosmetics and progressed to eye shadow palettes," states Abbott. "We started with a lipstick called Girl Power then progressed to lip lacquers, lipgloss, bronzer palettes, and eye shadow palettes just to name a few. It's a growing cosmetics brand with more than 75 products, and with every sale, I make sure to donate to two self-created charities. People should be aware that when they buy something, they are also giving back, which is why I am doing the class as a chance to donate even more."

At two Toronto hospitals, Princess Margaret Hospital and St. Michaels Hospital, Abbott gives back and makes a difference. Nicole is passionate about these issues after losing both of her husbands to critical illnesses caused by Burketts Lymphoma and Kidney Disease. Hey Babe Cosmetics Makeup Masterclass is a weekly event that brings women together to watch celebrity makeup artist Adam Oaknine @facesbyadam demonstrate. Adam shows GLAM makeup on a model to the class. Every session includes a lovely Hey Babe Cosmetics Makeup Bag and a choice of two products. The class will cost $75.00.

Abbott continues, "To say the least, the last two years have been challenging. It's time to start over and learn the most up-to-date makeup application techniques. It's time to toss off our old makeup, which has reached the end of its useful shelf life. This is a perfect opportunity for women to come together, as women are finally getting out, going out with friends, and connecting. As such, everyone needs to learn how to apply their makeup properly."

Currently, classes are being held at the Lavender Grace Floral & Event Space, 2780 Dufferin Street in Toronto. The classes usually run Thursday nights and Abbott just did a class two nights ago while the next one is booked for 30 women. Hey Babe Cosmetics is available online at www.heybabecosmetics.com and ships worldwide.

