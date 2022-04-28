30A Distilling Co Opens in Santa Rosa Beach, FL
The new distillery tasting room officially opens Saturday, April 30, 2022.SANTA ROSA BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 30A Distilling Co announces the launch of its new distillery located at 605 North County Highway 393, Building 15-B, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459. The tasting room is open to the public beginning April 30th, 2022 Thursdays - Fridays 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm, Saturdays - Sundays 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm.
Inspired by the beautiful beaches dotting the Gulf Of Mexico, 30A produces premium Floridian craft spirits. Made with regionally sourced ingredients, 30A’s starting product lineup includes Blue Mountain Beach Bourbon, Seacrest Community Rum, and Seagrove Community Vodka, all available at its Santa Rosa Beach tasting room.
30A Distilling Co creates craft spirits out of simple ingredients. Distilled nearby from high-quality ingredients, 30A Distilling Co prides itself on choosing local and being transparent about what’s in the bottle. 30A Distilling Co’s of spirits is a celebration of the beauty and culture surrounding the Emerald Coast. Visit the distillery for tasting flights, innovative cocktails, distillery tours, and a healthy dose of Southern hospitality.
“As pristine as the west end spot it’s named for, our Blue Mountain Beach Bourbon gets back to the basics. Blue Mountain Beach shines neat, on the rocks, or as the base of your favorite cocktail. We start by distilling a blend of corn, malted barley, and rye, and then age it to perfection for at least 4 years. Once cracked from the barrels, we blend it with pure water — and that’s it. No flavor additives or coloring, just genuine Bourbon,” says Brian Rabon, founder of 30A Distilling Co.
“Seagrove Community Vodka is best enjoyed with your favorite mixer under the shade of historic live oaks found throughout the area. Produced from Louisiana cane sugar and distilled pure, we then filter our vodka sparkling clear. Smooth with a light natural sweetness, Seagrove’s aroma features lemongrass and tastes of rock candy. Seacrest Community Rum is inspired by the friends and memories we’ve made there. Made with Louisiana cane sugar and molasses, this clean rum smells of ripe banana and honey with notes of stone fruit.”
About 30A Distilling Co
30A Distilling Co was founded in pursuit of the best life by local entrepreneur Brian Rabon: “We’ve chased sunsets all around the world and have never found a slice of paradise quite like this place we call home! Our colorful and laidback community embraces living well, kicking back, and escaping the ordinary — what better way to do that than with a quality drink in hand?”
