Westminster / Request for information / Theft

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1002600

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Dermody

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 04/27/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Saxtons River, VT

VIOLATION: Grand larceny (Title 23 V.S.A. § 2501)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/27/2022, at 7:05 AM, Vermont State Police received a call from an employee, reporting a catalytic converter theft from two school buses. The theft occurred on Long Walk in the Town of Saxtons River. This incident occurred between 04/26/2022 and 04/27/2022, between the hours of 11:00 PM and 7:00 AM. If anyone witnessed any unusual activity, or has any additional information, please reach out to Trooper Dermody at the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or submit an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.