Sean James, Celebrity Hairstylist, & Jamie Lee Curtis, Partner & Release Hand Sanitizer for Children's Hospital Charity

Jamie Lee Curits (left) and Sean James (right)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sean James, celebrity hairstylist, and legendary actress, Jamie Lee Curtis, are long-time friends who care about serving their retrospective communities. They have just partnered up together to release a new hand sanitizer in which all proceeds go to Children's Hospital Los Angeles. The hand sanitizer was released on Monday, April 25th, and is creating buzz around the new collaboration as the duo is being featured in the critically acclaimed magazine, The Argonaut.

"My hand sanitizer collaboration with Jamie Lee Curtis and her charity brand My Hand in Yours with my company Beachblvd.com were released on Monday, April 25th, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles," states James.

The new hand sanitizer will be offered on the website www.myhandinyours.com from April 25th until supplies run out. Sean's relationship with Jamie Lee Curtis dates back to the 1990s, when he first did Annie's, Jamie's daughter's, hair and subsequently cut Jamie's hair on "Hair at FRED SEGAL."

James continues, "During the pandemic, I started BeachBlvd.co to help the community by inventing a lovely scented hand sanitizer that you can use anywhere, including the gym, at home, in your car, or on the fly. I opted to focus my efforts on aiding the community rather than distributing the hair paste I had made."

Jamie has been incredibly supportive of Sean’s career also, even once sitting as a model for a class he was teaching on doing celebrity hair “FRED SEGAL Beauty”. Sean has worked with Jamie on a number of projects, including color for Freaky Friday, Beverly Hills Chihuahua, and Knives Out. Sean was developing looks for Jamie for many of her appearances throughout the world, including most recently when she earned the Golden Lion Award at the Venice Film Festival, Halloween, Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends promotions, and most recently Everything Everywhere All at Once.

While he was doing this, Jamie had began connecting people through presents that she had developed with the help of local artists. About three months ago, Sean approached Jamie and asked how he could help and if she was interested in him making a hand sanitizer to match her brand. Sean and his partner, Vikram Prabhu, discussed the collaboration and agreed to donate all of the products to Jamie's foundation, My Hand in Yours, ensuring that the complete amount goes to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

For a limited time, this new hand sanitizer brand will be available on the My Hand in Yours website www.myhandinyours.com, along with many other lovely items that can be sent to loved ones. "This symbolizes a connection between grasping the hand of a loved one and being close by. We hope everyone comes in and purchases one for themselves or a loved one. You can purchase a single, two-pack, or six-pack. These are only available for a limited time at www.myhandinyours.com, so get them while they last," concludes James.