I-79 Bridge Inspection Wednesday, Thursday Nights in Bridgeville Borough

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing I-79 bridge inspection work in Bridgeville Borough, Allegheny County, will occur tonight, Wednesday, April 27 and Thursday night, April 28 weather permitting.

Single-lane and shoulder restrictions will occur as needed in each direction of I-79 on the bridge over Chartiers Creek just north of the Bridgeville (Exit 54) interchange. Restrictions will occur from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

HDR, Inc. and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the inspection.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #