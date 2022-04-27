Yesterday’s BCC Public Hearing Highlights the Danger of Mayor Demings's Financial Inexperience
Public Hearing Also Highlights Orange County FL Mayor's Deep Ties to Special Interests.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA , April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4/27/22 Orange County, FL. Mayoral Candidate Chris Messina explained: "Yesterday’s Orange County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) Public Hearing highlights the danger of Mayor Deming’s financial inexperience.
It was confounding. I didn't know whether to cry or get mad, as special interest speaker after speaker demanded that we shift more of the public's money into their wallets - they were utterly shameless."
The Mayor's Transit Plan isn't a train to nowhere; it's an express ride to further inflation and misery for Orange County taxpayers. "The Mayor," Chris concluded, "began this Plan because too many residents can't afford cars, but, if we adopt the Mayor's proposed tax hike, they won't be able to afford homes either. There are common sense solutions to transportation, bike, and pedestrian safety issues that don’t require massive tax increases. The Mayor's tax and spend policies got us into the mess; they won't get us out.”
Christopher P Messina
Chris Messina For Orange County Mayor
+1 954-257-0544
email us here