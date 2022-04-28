New Online Platform Provides a Network for Practitioners and Seekers of Nontraditional Healing
Woo Woo Wellness to Advance Health Benefits of Alternative Healing, Spirituality
Woo Woo Wellness is a worldwide resource for those who want to gain more knowledge about their health and well-being than they get from traditional medicine.”HAIKU, HAWAII, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bringing together healing practitioners and those seeking nontraditional paths to wellness is the mission of a new online networking platform for advancing the benefits of conscious healing and spirituality.
Woo Woo Wellness provides support and business know-how for teachers and facilitators of yoga, massage therapy, meditation, astrology, reiki and many more alternative healing methods that are gaining wide acceptance and popularity, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of Woo Woo Wellness receive advice and support to set up and maintain their business though podcasts, webinars, seminars and retreats.
At the same time, Woo Woo Wellness is a worldwide resource for those who want to gain more knowledge about their health and well-being than they get from traditional medicine. The platform provides a vetting process to ensure those seeking alternative healing have confidence in their teachers and facilitators.
Woo Woo Wellness was founded by Jen Quintana who has 20 years’ experience designing employer health benefit packages and wellness plans for employers. But she grew frustrated when those benefit plans failed to produce a return on the company's investments through reduced health insurance claims.
“I knew there was another component to wellness and healing that traditional medicine overlooks,” she said. “Traditional plans focus on preventative health measures like blood pressure screenings and weight loss but don't cover the spirit component found in alternative healing methods like meditation, yoga, energy clearing and more, even though they have proven benefits and results.”
Quintana said referrals to these types of healing practitioners are largely word-of-mouth. “Healers with these specialties are left without support networks or referral streams. This has created a gap in the wellness landscape, and a lot of truly gifted healers are struggling to set up businesses on their own. We created Woo Woo Wellness to fill that gap.”
Joining Woo Woo Wellness costs between $2 and $22 per month depending on the membership level. Members gain access to a wide range of services and support, including brand promotion, networking opportunities, business support, advertising, visibility on the Woo Woo Wellness podcast and procured retreats for healers. The site also connects those seeking healing with the right healer/facilitator/modality through a concierge benefit.
Woo Woo Wellness was a sponsor of the recent Christina Lopes retreat in Portugal, and will host a networking event in Maui later this month. A tour from Los Angeles to New York is planned for June.
