BOSSIER CITY LOUISIANA REALTOR® CHEYANNE WATSON EARNS HER MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
Those who join the Military are very strong, and so are their families. I want to be there for them and their loved ones, because I understand everything they are going through at any given time.”BOSSIER CITY , LOUISIANA, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheyanne Watson is an extraordinarily talented, disciplined, and determined Real Estate Agent at Berkshire Hathaway Ally Real Estate in Bossier City, Louisiana. She is also an Active-Duty Executive Assistant for the Air Force Global Strike Command at Barksdale Air Force Base.
— Cheyanne Watson
Cheyanne was born in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, and went to Crestview High School. During her time there, she met her future husband, LaJonte, in freshman summer school orientation class and it was love at first sight for him. Lajonte says, “I loved her smile, her laugh, and her off-standish attitude, plus she played hard-to-get! In fact, I was so eager to get to know her that I wrote my phone number on a fruit roll paper!” Cheyanne says, “And, I took his number on the fruit roll paper and called him! I thought he was really cute but a little weird. When we began talking, I discovered that he wasn’t weird at all, just unique! We had a lot in common and we enjoyed each other’s company. We both have a quirky side and I’m more serious while he’s more of a comic, so we balance each other out.”
In high school, Cheyanne played second base on the softball team and enjoyed playing tennis. She worked for several years as a server at a Japanese restaurant and enjoyed going to the movies, shopping at Destin Commons, and going to the beach.
Her mother, Heather, was a Registered Nurse at Ft. Walton Beach Hospital, and her father, James, was a Construction Manager. She has a sister, Scout, and two brothers, Memphis and Aden.
LaJonte was raised in Texarkana, Texas, and his family moved to Florida when he was in his teens and, like Cheyanne, he enjoyed playing sports and was a standout in football, track, and wrestling. He began working with Cheyanne’s father, James and learned the trade of the HVAC industry. He then got a job as an alligator handler at Fudpucker’s Gator Beach ~ The World’s Greatest Beach. Gator Beach is a one-of-a-kind alligator park located in the heart of Destin, Florida. He enjoyed entertaining people while deftly handling the gators in front of the large, mostly tourist crowd. He says, “While that was a lot of fun, I had bigger dreams which included having financial stability and a secure future, so I decided to join the Air Force.”
LaJonte shortly left for Basic Military Training in San Antonio, Texas right after high school. Cheyanne and LaJonte got married after his BMT graduation and he later went to tech school at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, to study Avionics. His first duty station was Barksdale Air Force Base ( where he is currently stationed) and his job is working in electronic warfare on the B-52 jets. He says, “The B-52's electronic countermeasures suite is capable of protecting itself against a full range of air defense threat systems by using a combination of electronic detection, jamming, and infrared countermeasures.”
Cheyanne had always wanted to enlist in the Air Force, but she was hesitant at first. She says, “When my husband graduated from Tech School, I felt such a camaraderie with everyone in the Air Force, the teachers, families, and the community that I felt it was time to make that move and enlist.
Cheyanne enlisted in 2019 and went to Basic Military Training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, and then to Tech School at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi. She chose to go into Administration. She filled out a ‘Join Spouse Application’ and was able to join her husband at Barksdale Air Force Base where she became an Executive Assistant.
Cheyanne is also attending the Northwestern University State of Louisiana working on her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. “I like to be very active, and I can handle a lot at one time. I have a lot of energy, so I decided to get my Real Estate License in the midst of everything! I love watching all of the HGTV programs, like ‘Flipping Houses,’ and ‘Property Brothers.’ I like the idea of being my own boss, having my own schedule, and helping people. I know how stressful it can be to move and I also know how important it is to have that person who has your back. Lajonte and I have already purchased two homes with our VA Loans; one in Bossier City, which we rent out, and our home in Shreveport. I want to help other Military families understand why they should buy a house, rather than rent, so they can begin to build their wealth, no matter how long they are staying here, in service to our Country.
Cheyanne earned her Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification in order to be more visible and acknowledged as a Military Realtor. She says, “The MRP course teaches us specifically about the VA Loan and all of the wonderful benefits that it allows us to have. I feel that most of my future clients will be Military, and I want to be able to guide them in the right direction. Those who join the Military are very strong, and so are their families. It’s not for everybody. I want to be there for them and their loved ones, because I understand everything that they are going through at any given time. I am honored and privileged to serve those who have served and are serving. I have tremendous respect for our Veterans and I will be there for all of them.”
Cheyanne serves Shreveport, Bossier City, Haughton, Benton, Keithville, Greenwood, Stonewall, Blanchard, and other surrounding areas.
For more information about “Military Friendly Agent” Cheyanne Watson, please visit these important websites:
https://www.allyrealestate.com/agents/cheyanne-watson/?fbclid=IwAR1h75qQPJ8OO9LhU3JfgTLcor8gNlPHeJqbl2NIQP_ACXD1qoFPPLRaQRs
https://www.facebook.com/cwatsonrealtor850/
https://www.realtor.com/realestateagents/61fbede0943a63d53926ee92
Media Contact:
Cheyanne Watson
Berkshire Hathaway ~ Ally Real Estate
(850) 598-4186
Cheyanne.watson@allyrealestate.com
Cheyanne Watson
Berkshire Hathaway ~ Ally Real Estate
+1 850-598-4186
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
B-52 Barksdale Air Force Base