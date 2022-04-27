Lane Closure on State Route 56 in Vandergrift for Inlet Repair

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a lane closure on State Route 56 Eastbound in Vandergrift, Armstrong County effective immediately through May 6.

The closure is between the Vandergrift Bridge and the Lincoln Street/State Highway 66 Alternate Route.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Butler, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

Follow PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###