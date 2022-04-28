EdisonLearning Expanding Career & Technical Education (CTE) Curriculum for High School Students
EdisonLearning, a leading provider of digital learning solutions for grades 6-12, is adding to its career-focused (CTE) eCourse curriculum.
Our career & technical education (CTE) courses provide the opportunity to explore personalized pathways through interactive and reflective course content.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EdisonLearning, a longtime innovator in public education and leading provider of digital learning solutions for grades 6-12, is adding to its career-focused (CTE) eCourse curriculum, to help students prepare for industry certifications, engage in career exploration, learn about forthcoming technologies, and examine the impact of such topics on our society and economy.
— Thom Jackson, President and CEO of EdisonLearning
“Whether a student plans to enroll in college, enter the workforce, or has not yet determined their next step,” says Thom Jackson, President and CEO of EdisonLearning, “our career & technical education (CTE) courses provide the opportunity to explore personalized pathways through interactive and reflective course content.”
According to research from the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD), 93 percent of high school students in CTE programs graduate on time, significantly higher than the national rate of 84.6 percent. ASCD research also indicates 81 percent of high school dropouts, “reported that relevant, real-world learning opportunities would have kept them in high school.”*
Mr. Jackson also observed, “The effect of lost learning from COVID has impaired many high school students’ abilities to chart a path to productive futures. Therefore, EdisonLearning’s new CTE courses, in addition to our current curriculum, are designed to open the door for these young people to have promising career opportunities and to be contributing members of society.”
The following new courses bring the total of EdisonLearning’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) offerings to 40 courses and 18 certification programs in Architecture and Construction; Arts, A/V Tech & Communication; Business Management & Administration; Finance; Education & Training/Human Services; Health Science; Information Technology; STEM; and Transportation, Distribution & Logistics.
• Adobe Certified Professional in Premiere Pro
• Microsoft Office Specialist Certification: Excel Associate
• Microsoft Office Specialist Certification: PowerPoint Associate
• Microsoft Office Specialist Certification: Word Associate
• Cisco Certified Network Associate
• Social Media Business Marketing
All Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses are part of EdisonLearning’s 150+ full eCourses in core and elective subjects for Grades 6-12, plus, social-emotional learning (SEL) and student empowerment content, and nearly 50 embedded project-based learning (PBL) units focused on mastery.
In addition to the virtual eCourses EdisonLearning provides to individual schools and districts, the company offers to parents and students an engaging at-home learning experience through EdisonLearnNow®.
*https://www.ascd.org/el/articles/career-and-technical-education-is-the-best-preparation-for-graduation
About EdisonLearning
EdisonLearning brings together best practices in instruction, developed over three decades of supporting schools, with blended solutions designed by educators to meet students where they are and deliver the education they need and deserve. The company’s comprehensive content, resources and support include 150+ full eCourses in core and elective subjects, plus career and technical education and social-emotional learning; actionable learning analytics dashboards and blockchain-enabled micro-credentials; and instructional services teachers and advisors who provide personalized student support. The guiding purpose behind all of EdisonLearning’s work is to ensure equitable access and opportunity for each and every learner. Learn more at www.edisonlearning.com
Sean Ryan
MindRocket Media Group, Inc.
+1 844-277-7347
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn