Kids invited to Maury Brown Kids Fishing Day

Laramie - Kids are invited to the Maury Brown Kids Fishing Day on Saturday, June 4th, 2022 – 10 AM-2 PM

Event Address: Bell Reservoir, 92 County Road 239, Bosler, WY. A map will be emailed to you prior to the event.

Transportation assistance: We have a free event bus shuttle service from WYDOT, 5300 Bishop Blvd. Buses will depart promptly at 8:30 a.m. and return about 3 p.m.

About: Maury Brown, a generous local philanthropist and business owner has invited Wyoming's youth to fish a privately owned, stocked pond 60 miles north west of Cheyenne on Wyoming's annual Free Fishing Day. You heard that right, free fishing for youth under 18 , including a free t-shirt, fishing rod, tackle box and tackle. Haven't fished before or have a dusty rod and reel? No problem - instructors will be available to help get you out there and let the angling experience SINK in. You can keep the fish you catch (up to the legal limit) and learn to clean and cook your fish too.

Schedule: Arrive 9:30 - 10:00 a.m. Fishing, activities and learning booths: 10 a.m. -12 p.m. with booth rotations every thirty minutes. Free lunch: 12 p.m. Fishing 12 - 2:00 p.m.

Please look for an email with driving instructions and additional information to help you "scale up" your fishing skills - including good places to fish in southeast Wyoming - later in May. Registration closes May 20th. Registration is required: https://docs.google.com/forms/ d/e/1FAIpQLSeJJXOz-sXz36IjKR_ nKUEadXWA023rP1YQQHdBP_ 5D2NoRAw/viewform

Contact: Britt Smith, britt.smith@wyo.gov or (307)777-5068 or Kathryn Boswell, kathryn.boswell@wyo.gov or (307) 777-3412.

