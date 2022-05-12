Make History at the 99th Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week®

Laconia Motorcycle Week at Weirs Beach

New Hampshire – home to America’s Original Riding Rally®

LACONIA, NH, USA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laconia Motorcycle Week® is set to return to New Hampshire Saturday, June 11th. At 99, it is officially the world’s oldest motorcycle rally (more than a decade older than its sister rallies, Daytona and Sturgis). Except for a few pauses during world wars,“Bike Week,” as it is referred to by many locals, has been a perennial phenomenon in this small community on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee. Many, if not all, businesses rely on the nine-day-long bump in revenues that hundreds of thousands of riders bring in. Not to mention, the countless other businesses that are impacted across the state. Even local residents who may not ride a motorcycle themselves, welcome the influx of tourism and friendly faces the cacophony of revving engines brings. New Englanders are used to the changes brought about by seasons and with tourism as the state’s second-largest industry the event is seen as a welcome kick-off to summer here.

Laconia Motorcycle Week attracts tens of thousands of riders to this quaint, New Hampshire town to race, gather, shop, observe and party, though the event is best known for its focus on riding. The rally hosts dozens of organized rides, known as “gypsy tours” as they were originally called back in the rally’s early years. Most rally attendees venture out of Weirs Beach to take advantage of the scenic roads and vistas in one of the country’s most picturesque and ridable states. Still, there are many other events for those who want to be kept entertained here. Hill climbs, races, vendors, contests, bike shows and live entertainment are packed into a full 9 days of events.

To the avid rider or even curious bystander, Laconia Motorcycle Week has proved worth the visit. There’s nothing else on earth like it and by attending, riders are helping make history.

Laconia Motorcycle Week® gives great appreciation to all of our sponsors, especially our Presenting Sponsors: Progressive, AMSOIL and American Iron Outfitters, as well as the State of New Hampshire for their large financial support of our rally each year.

For more information about visiting the state of NH, check out visitnh.gov.

Laconia - where rallies were invented!