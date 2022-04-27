Lane Restrictions Start Tomorrow on Market Street Bridge in Mifflinville, Columbia County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that lane restrictions begin tomorrow on Route 2028 (Market Street) bridge in Mifflinville, Columbia County, for a bridge preservation project.

On Thursday, April 28, the contractor RAM Construction Services of Michigan, Inc., will begin paving approaches on the Market Street bridge and applying an epoxy overlay on the bridge deck. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

RAM Construction Services of Michigan, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $700,000 bridge preservation project. The project also includes similar work on the bridge that carries Route 1016 over Penn’s Creek in Monroe and Jackson Townships, Snyder County; Route 45 over Spruce Run in Hartley Township Union County; and Route 4009 over Little Fishing Creek in Mount Pleasant and Hemlock Townships, Columbia County, which will be performed after this bridge is completed. Information and schedules regarding the additional bridges will be announced as they get closer.

Work on this project is expected to be completed in August of 2022, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane change, expect delays in travel, seek alternate routes where possible, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

