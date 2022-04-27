TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE ANNOUNCES GRANTS FOR AGRICULTURAL PROJECTS IN URBAN ELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS

AUSTIN – Today, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller encouraged eligible schools to apply for the 2022–2023 Urban Schools Agricultural Grant Program.

“Agricultural education is vital to the development of our children in Texas,” Commissioner Sid Miller said. “Many students in urban areas do not realize how agriculture is intertwined with almost all facets of daily life. Many kids think their hamburgers come from McDonald’s and their milk comes from the grocery store. Teaching kids where their food comes from and how it is made are important lessons that will stick with them as they grow-up.”

The Urban Schools Agricultural Grant Program provides up to $2,500 in grant funds per eligible school campus to improve students’ understanding of agriculture through projects on subjects such as horticulture, water conservation, nutrition, and science. Projects are only limited by the extent of an applicant’s imagination. Examples of previous projects include livestock care demonstration, school produce gardens, agriculture field trips, and other after school projects. The goal is to help kids understand who’s providing their food, how it’s grown and what impact agriculture has in their daily life.

“One of my great joys was the time I spent as a vocational agriculture teacher and FFA advisor. This program is a great opportunity to support the future of agriculture through hands-on activities. There is no better way to teach fun and exciting lessons about the vast world of agriculture that surrounds all of us,” said Commissioner Miller.

This grant is open to any public elementary or middle school in a Texas school district with an enrollment of 49,000 or more. Non-profit organizations may also apply with the support of a public elementary or middle school in an eligible Texas school district. Apply today, before the current application deadline closes on May 5, 2022.

To apply to the Urban Schools Agricultural Grant Program, please visit TDA Urban Schools Agricultural Grant Program.