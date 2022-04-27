Governor Abbott Announces Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Corporate Center In Frisco

TEXAS, April 27 - April 27, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association (TIAA) will establish a new corporate center in Frisco, Texas. TIAA is a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions. The project will create 2,000 new jobs and nearly $58 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $18,000,000 has been extended to TIAA. In addition to the Texas Enterprise Fund Award, TIAA is being offered a $19,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus. "The new TIAA corporate center in Frisco is a testament to the exceptional economic climate we have here in Texas," said Governor Abbott. "Businesses and organizations thrive in the Lone Star State, and we look forward to the job growth and services that will be provided with the establishment of TIAA's new corporate center in Frisco." "The new site represents our service commitment to clients and supports our company's future growth,” said Thasunda Brown Duckett, President and CEO of TIAA. "The addition of associates in the Frisco office will increase our capacity to serve new and existing clients as they plan for and live in retirement, and the terrific amenities and great location will be a real benefit for our people." "On behalf of the Frisco City Council and the residents of Frisco, we are thrilled to welcome TIAA which will become one of the largest private sector employers in Frisco’s history,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. "TIAA jobs closely align with the skills and talents of the Frisco workforce and Frisco is the perfect place for TIAA’s rapid growth. This is a huge win for Frisco and for Texas." "Fortune 1000 companies have long recognized the benefits of locating within the vibrant North Texas economy," said Senator Angela Paxton. "I am thrilled to welcome the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association (TIAA) to Collin County and excited for the economic opportunities they will bring to our community." "The workforce demographics of North Texas offer financial service companies a very attractive pool of talent," said Texas State Representative Justin Holland. "Businesses thrive in safe communities with good schools and a strong community value proposition—like Frisco. That, combined with the terrific local amenities for area employees to live and play makes Frisco an exciting place for companies to be." "Today’s announcement marks a historic moment for Frisco," said Jason Ford, CEcD, President of Frisco Economic Development Corporation. "TIAA is a transformational employer for Frisco and will be a strategic partner for the City and the school district on many levels. We are excited to add another top brand to Frisco’s thriving economy." “We are pleased to partner with such a remarkable organization in TIAA to bring more jobs and business to Frisco, Texas,” said Dallas Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones. “We are excited to have them on our campus, as The Star offers amenities second to none that create perfect opportunities for companies to recruit talent and grow. Once again, this is yet another example of how strong the partnership is between the City of Frisco and the State of Texas, which is truly a business friendly state.” View more information about Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association.