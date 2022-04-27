Submit Release
New HD-BNC Connectivity Options for Ultra-Flexible Low Loss Cable

Amphenol RF expands its HD-BNC product line with new cable plug and bulkhead jack designed for the popular LMR-196-UF low loss cable type.

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of the HD-BNC product series with two new cable connectors. These connectors are specifically designed to terminate to the Times Microwave LMR-195-UF cable type which is engineered to be an ultra-flexible low loss cable option. The new configurations include a straight plug and bulkhead mount jack version of this connector which offer additional versatility over existing HD-BNC products and are ideal for a variety of commercial, industrial and military applications.

The new HD-BNC connector options utilize the familiar bayonet mating interface and provide reliable performance up to 6 GHz. The bodies are machined from nickel-plated brass with PTFE used for the insulator components. The interface contacts are made from gold-plated phosphor bronze and beryllium copper to ensure electrical performance.

The straight plug and bulkhead mount jack join a broad portfolio of HD-BNC products which include IP67 and 12G SDI connectors, adapters and cable assemblies. This interface is a compact version of the popular BNC connector that offers all of the same features and benefits with a footprint four times smaller.

