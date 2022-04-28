BUSINESSES IN AUSTIN TEXAS STEP UP TO FIGHT LUNG CANCER

We believe in making the world a brighter place by bringing awareness, conversation, and community around those impacted by RET-positive lung cancer.” — Lindsay Garner

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retailers and restaurants in the Austin area are signing up for The Happy Lungs Shopping Card program to support medical research on new therapies to beat RET positive nonsmall cell lung cancer.

This deadly form of lung cancer is prevalent in young women from 30 to 60, most of whom have never smoked and who are still in the process of raising families. See Subbiah V, Yang D, Velcheti V, Drilon A, Meric-Bernstam F. State-of-the-art strategies for targeting RET-dependent cancers. J Clin Oncol. 2020;38(11):1209-1221. doi:10.1200/JCO.19.02551. Researchers at four major American cancer centers have joined the efforts to expand their patient registry and collaborate on research initiatives to find successful treatments and ultimately a cure for nonsmall cell lung cancer caused by the ret mutation.

The Shopping Card program has two scheduled launch events to introduce this special discount card to the public. An event on April 30 at Lilly Pulitzer will kick off card sales, and an event on October 27 at Diamonds Direct will launch the shopping card promotional period that runs October 28 – November 6. Hearth & Soul has selected The Happy Lungs Project as their May nonprofit partner, and will host an event on May 5.

“Lilly Pulitzer at the Domain is honored and excited to celebrate The Happy Lungs Project,” says Lindsay Garner, Pulitzer Store Manager. “We believe in making the world a brighter place by bringing awareness, conversation, and community around those impacted by RET-positive lung cancer.” During the April 30th launch, 10% of net proceeds will be donated to the Happy Lungs Project, according to Garner.

Shoppers’ use of the Cards will spur early holiday shopping with 20% discounts on qualified purchases, and proceeds will benefit The Happy Lungs Project, a nonprofit foundation.

Here is the program’s outline:

• Shoppers purchase a digital shopping card for $50 from The Happy Lungs Project.

• Presenting the Card will earn a 20% discount on qualified purchases at listed stores, and a 10% discount at participating restaurants.

• Retailers and restaurants sign up at no charge.

• Participating merchants will be listed in promotional materials and receive free marketing assets for their locations.

• Sponsoring merchants and shopping centers, with a minimum $250 donation, will be highlighted in promotional materials.

More than fifty retailers around Austin include The Domain, South Congress, Westlake, downtown, Lamar, Anderson, Burnet, Far West Blvd., Barton Creek Square, and the Hill Country Galleria are participating in the Shopping Card Austin Program. More merchants are signing up daily to provide discounts to customers while helping the Happy Lungs Project raise money to fund research to find a cure for ret positive nonsmall cell lung cancer.

Beginning April 30, shoppers may purchase their Happy Lungs Shopping Card online at https://shoppingcardaustin.org/.