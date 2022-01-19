NEW COLLABORATION SET TO ATTACK RET-DRIVEN NON-SMALL LUNG CANCER

Leading cancer centers collaborate to research and battle a deadly form of lung cancer, with the support of patient driven organizations,

With the collaboration of researchers, clinicians and scientists from the leading cancer centers, we will find novel treatments and ultimately a cure for Ret driven non-small cell lung cancer.” — Dr. Daniel Stromberg, Happy Lungs Project Scientific Liason

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four prestigious cancer-fighting centers have begun a collaboration to research and battle a deadly form of lung cancer, with the support of two non-profit organizations, The Happy Lungs Project and RETpositive. Their target: RET positive, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which typically affects a younger, non-smoking population.

Recent cross-country meetings between lead doctors at Stanford, MD Anderson, Harvard and Memorial Sloan Kettering solidified plans to develop three working groups and assign two leaders to each in order to identify the most urgent research ideas/data, address gaps in existing knowledge and develop more effective therapies. Working groups will:

*Develop a “RETgistry” with a clinical data group and specimen repository

*Organize preclinical models and drug resistance data

*Study immune-based approaches, including vaccines

Leaders will organize a templated proposal for prioritized projects in their areas of research and will report virtually, each month, to each other. Each proposal will include a research plan, an annual budget with milestones for each year, and possible future grant applications and deliverables.

Identified leaders include: Dr. Steven Artandi, Director of the Stanford Cancer Institute, Dr. John Heymach, Chair of Thoracic Oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center, Dr. Justin Gainor, Director of the Center for Thoracic Cancers at Massachusetts General and Dr. Alexander Drilon, Chief of the Early Drug Development Service and Medical Oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

The Happy Lungs Project is a 501c3 public charity whose mission is to support researchers and clinicians in finding a cure for RET Positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, while providing helpful information to empower patients in their own journey and healing.

RETpositive is a patient-driven support and advocacy group that aims to improve the quality of life and extend life expectancy for RET-positive cancer patients.

To inquire about further progress reports, participation in the medical research process, or to donate, visit us joel@happylungsproject.org