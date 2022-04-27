Erik Bernard, Kevin Grevioux Team To Create Origin Filmworks

Director Erik Bernard (Left) and Screenwriter, Director and Comic Book Creator Kevin Grevioux (right)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Director Erik Bernard and screenwriter, director and comic book creator Kevin Grevioux, from the Underworld franchise, are teaming up to form Origin Filmworks in a move backed by Bondit Media Capital. The creative tandem will be producing high-quality, low-budget genre films in a niche market that will extend to comics, television, video games, and beyond.

"Kevin is a creative genius that I am very excited to work with and learn from him," said Bernard, who wrote and directed the upcoming film Free Dead or Alive.

"I've been a fan (of Grevioux's work) since Underworld," Bernard added. "We both bring different expertise to genre projects."

﻿“Bernard is a rare combination of creative talent and business acumen who really has a keen eye for good projects and an intense love of genre,” says Grevioux. “He knows how to get things done.”

"BondIt has been a financial partner of Erik and his team over the past 10 years of his career, including the 27 episodes as the Showrunner and Executive Producer of the hit show Hoarders as well as four feature films.﻿

Similarly, Kevin Grevioux's track record is impressive with global box office revenues in the half billions of dollars - we’re excited to support the next chapter of their partnership here” - stated CEO and co-founder of BondIt Media Capital, Matthew Helderman.

Besides writing the original screenplay for Underworld, Grevioux's writing credits include 2014's I, Frankenstein and his directorial debut, the upcoming action/thriller King of Killers. Grevioux also has penned comics and animation for his own comic company Darkstorm Comics, as well as the industry powerhouses Marvel and DC Comics.

This partnership also includes the release of the production companies first NFT collection at the Cannes Film Festival via Kármán Line Studios, a think tank of strategists, creators, and visionaries who focus on the convergence of entertainment and emerging tech to build better experiences for brands that want to focus on the future.

Grevioux is repped by Brent Johnson of One Entertainment. Bernard is represented by Espada PR & Entertainment & Rebel 6 Films.