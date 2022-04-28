Azulu Celebrates Brickell City Centre Store Opening with Charity Shopping Event Hosted Taliana Vargas
Colombian fashion label, Azulu, opens their Brickell City Centre store in Miami - an event to support the Casa en el Arbol Foundation.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colombian fashion label, Azulu, praised for their feminine, resort silhouettes imbued with Latin flair, celebrated the opening of their Brickell City Centre store in Miami (701 S MIAMI AVE., A111 MIAMI, FL 33131.) To mark the occasion, the brand held a charity shopping event, hosted by Taliana Vargas, to support the Casa en el Arbol Foundation, which works to improve the lives of Santa Marta's disenfranchised women and youth. 35% of proceeds were donated to the cause. The all-day shopping event offered light bites and cocktails by Cumbé, the handcrafted Colombian Aguardiente spirit.
The Brickell shopping center includes four floors of luxury stores and world-class dining and is situated within a lively Miami neighborhood, providing the perfect backdrop for the culturally-informed brand. The Azulu store is located on the first floor, next to Casa Tua. The new, 1,513 square-foot space was completely inspired by Colombian heritage — everything from the light fixtures to the furniture are vintage Colombian pieces and the arched shape of the fitting rooms is inspired by the architecture of Cartagena old city. A warm color scheme encompasses the entire space, as the walls are painted a pink “sand” hue, and emerald green curtain and plant accents instill a sense of tropical charm throughout the boutique.
Just like the brand’s flagship location in Miami’s Aventura Mall, the store was completely designed by CEO Alex Srour and Creative Director Maya Memovic. “For a Colombian brand with a strong Latin following, Miami was an obvious choice for Azulu. We have already been selling to Miami-based retailers for several years now and had a sufficient enough following to make this organic move,” says Maya, “This space is inspired by the brand's connection to its roots in Colombia.” The BCC location represents the beginning stages of an aggressive expansion into the US market for Azulu.
The store carries Azulu’s latest women’s collections, as well as collaborations including those with Jessi Caballeros and Agua de Rosa. There is an additional curated offering of Colombian designers that complement Azulu’s brand ethos, including Verdi, Adriana Castro and Ballen, Senda, Rose Khbeis, Bibi Marini, and Diana Lecompte. Azulu is also available in the US at Saks Fifth Avenue, Intermix, and Shopbop, among other retailers.
Store Address:
701 S MIAMI AVE., A111 MIAMI, FL 33131
About Azulu
AZULU is a modern Colombian brand known for its feminine resort silhouettes with a Latin flair. The power couple behind the brand, and renowned multi-brand St. Dom, source their materials globally and produce 100% of their products in Colombia under the highest standards of quality control. AZULU produces in small, family-run factories across Bogota, Colombia. The brand stands strong in its commitments to ethicality, sustainability, and support of the modern woman.
Currently, Azulu has seven retail locations in Colombia and a wholesale presence in 20 countries worldwide including the USA, UK, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Kuwait. The brand can also be found online at Saks Fifth Avenue, Shopbop, Bloomingdales Kuwait, Ounass, and Luisa Via Roma, among other e-commerce platforms.
