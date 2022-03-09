Silvia Tcherassi Opens Boutique at the Iconic Tortuga Bay Resort in the Dominican Republic
Silvia Tcherassi announced the opening of a boutique in the Dominican Republic's Tortuga Bay Resort. The store opened alongside a runway show and polo match.NEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silvia Tcherassi, the trailblazing Colombian fashion designer, announced the opening of a seasonal boutique at Punta Cana’s iconic Tortuga Bay Resort in the Dominican Republic, along with a cocktail celebration, on February 25th, 2022. The resort is an international destination which is a favorite for global jet-setters and was designed by Oscar de la Renta. Set among the property’s luxe villas, the 1,000 square-foot space features artwork by established artists. Its structure was inspired by George Washington’s seed house at Mount Vernon and displays the unique, pale coral rock signature to the resort’s grounds. This opening signified an important moment for the brand, given that Oscar de la Renta, the Dominican Republic’s most celebrated designer, is the only other brand to have a retail presence on the property.
The space features a curated offering from Silvia’s recently launched Resort 2022 collection, as well as limited-edition accessories, handpicked by the designer herself. Inspired by the inherent ease in the watercolor technique, this collection complements the beauty of the island. To bolster the brand’s strong commitment to its CSR initiatives, a percentage of all sales will benefit the Save the Children Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to improve children’s lives through education, healthcare, and protection against violence.
To commemorate this partnership and further the brand’s commitment to social issues, Silvia Tcherassi also hosted a charitable fashion show showcasing the Spring 2022 collection during the Puntacana Club’s IV National Polo Tournament on February 26th, 2022. All proceeds from this fundraiser also benefitted the Save the Children foundation.
Photos of the boutique and runway show can be viewed and downloaded with this link.
Silvia’s Spring-Summer 2022 collection is rooted in the Miami-Modernist movement, where stylistic conventions, chronologies, and geographies are expertly blended — much like Tcherassi’s own creative tendencies. Cut-outs and exposed shoulders evoke Morris Lapidus’ explorations with circular shapes and a vivid color palette echoes the jewel-toned hanging glass lamps he is known for. Details in the clothing and accessories honor his tasteful flamboyance and speak to his tenured presence in the Dominican Republic.
The R22 and S22 collections will be available through the end of the season at the Tortuga Bay boutique, at select Saks, Bergdorf Goodman, and Silvia Tcherassi retail locations, and www.silviatcherassi.com.
Osmund Allenberg
AZZI+CO
+1 925-876-6403
email us here