GREEN GORILLA LAUNCHES REGENERATIVE FARMING INITIATIVE FOR EARTH MONTH
Pre-Hemp Spring Planting, Gorilla FarmCo Plants 225 Million USDA Certified Organic Cover Crop Seeds to Help Combat Climate Change and Protect the PlanetMALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Gorilla™, the industry leader of USDA certified organic hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, announced today the launch of their latest regenerative farming initiative for Earth Month.
In honor of the eco-conscious holiday, the Malibu-based brand - which uses sustainable and regenerative farming practices through water conservation, increasing their farms’ biodiversity, and relying on solar power - will plant 225 million USDA certified organic cover crop seeds, including ryegrass and white clover, in their continued efforts to combat climate change and protect the planet.
Cover crops are used between growing seasons at a farm to protect the earth and preserve the soil. Cover crops smother weeds, enhance water availability, improve soil structure and stability, increase biodiversity, prevent soil erosion and help control pests. These are beneficial to the farm and the earth in contrast to leaving fields bare to the elements in off-season months.
The company’s vertically integrated hemp farming operation, Gorilla FarmCo, owns and operates a 1,474 acre USDA certified organic hemp farm in Arizona, making it one of the largest certified organic farm-to-shelf operations. They use zero parabens, toxic chemicals, pesticides, and synthetic fragrances. This regenerative practice to plant cover crops is rarely used as it can be costly and require additional efforts to maintain properly. However, Green Gorilla recognizes the importance of this special contribution and its environmental benefit to the health of the soil. It is not only essential to the well-being of the planet, food supply, and human life but also to their efforts to combat climate change.
For more information about regenerative organic farming, Green Gorilla’s CBD products and upcoming plans for planting hemp, please visit https://ilovegreengorilla.com.
# # #
About Green Gorilla™:
Established in 2013 in Malibu, California, Green Gorilla™ is the industry leader in premium USDA Certified Organic Hemp CBD products from farm to shelf. The company’s organic hemp CBD products include supplements, skincare, pet and equine lines. Green Gorilla™ products are currently sold in more than 7,000 retailers across the U.S. and are also available online. Global expansion plans are currently underway in South America, Europe, Scandinavia and Asia. The company’s vertically integrated hemp farming operation, Gorilla FarmCo owns and operates a 1,474 acre USDA certified organic hemp farm, making it one of the largest certified organic farm-to-shelf operations. Founders Sir Steven Saxton and Katherine Guevara Saxton were the first entrepreneurs to launch a USDA certified organic CBD brand.
Green Gorilla: https://ilovegreengorilla.com.
Gorilla FarmCo: https://gorillafarmco.com.
# # #
