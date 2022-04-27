Janis R. DeRemer 1948-2022

Janis R. DeRemer died peacefully at home on April 21, 2022 after a long battle with illness.

Jan was born February 1, 1948 to Harvey and Doreen (Bauer) Twichell in Wichita, KS. She grew up in Wichita and then moved to San Diego, California. She married Dale DeRemer and they traveled extensively in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean while living aboard their sailboat “Honeywind”.

In 1983 they moved to Grand Forks, ND where Jan returned to school. She graduated from the University of North Dakota in May 1988 with a BA in Anthropology and from UND School of Law in May, 1991. She practiced law solo until her stroke in 2010. In her practice, she focused on family and juvenile issues.

Jan met and married the love of her life, Earle Spillum, in 1999. They resided in Buxton, ND among many friends. Jan and Earle loved to travel in their RV during summers, often meeting her favorite niece, Amy, and Amy’s family for camping.

Jan had amazing talents. She had a pilot’s license and loved to fly. She enjoyed driving a Snowcat, fast! And Jan designed cowboy boots and loved to dance to western music! She was very talented with knitting needles and enjoyed the Needles group at Apache Wells RV Resort.

Jan is survived by her husband and best friend, Earle Spillum, her sister, Judy (Ron) Zimmerman, Wichita. She loved Earle’s children, Lonny Spillum and Sherry. She was especially close to her niece Amy (Gene) Morgan and their children Bryan and Taylor, Kansas. She is also survived by her nephews Aaron (Michele) Zimmerman and their children, and Adam (Andrea) Zimmerman and their children, all from Wichita. She also loved Dale’s children Lyle, and Jolene (Tom) Clark and their children. Her life was blessed by several dogs including Judge and Jury. She was preceded in death by her mother and father Doreen and Harvey Twichell.

Jan’s favorite charities for memorial donations are World Vision and Morris Animal Foundation.