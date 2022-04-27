Submit Release
WHMAs in the Big Horn Basin set to open in May and June

Gate for Sunlight WHMA opens at 8 a.m. May 1

Cody - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department manages five wildlife habitat management areas (WHMAs) within the Big Horn Basin that provide crucial habitat for wildlife. Several of these areas are set to open for the season, after being closed to minimize disturbance to wintering big game animals and other wildlife, while protecting habitat from resource damage.  

At 8 a.m. May 1, the gate to Sunlight WHMA northwest of Cody will open. Gates at Medicine Lodge WHMA and the gate to the upper portion of Renner WHMA near Hyattville will open at 8 a.m. June 1. Sunshine WHMA near Meeteetse opens to foot/horse traffic only beginning June 1 as well. Yellowtail near Lovell is open year-round. View a detailed list of opening dates and restrictions on WHMAs throughout the state.

Game and Fish reminds recreationists to be cautious around wildlife during the spring and to be bear aware. Those who recreate in bear country need to be aware of the potential for encounters with bears. When recreating in bear habitat, be cautious and alert. Hike in a group and make noise as you travel so you don’t surprise a bear or other wildlife. Learn to recognize areas of heavy bear use by knowing how to identify tracks, scats and diggings, and if you smell a carcass, avoid it. Flocks of magpies or ravens often indicate a nearby potential food source for bears. To learn more, please visit the Bear Wise Wyoming website. 

Photo caption: A remote trail camera captures an image of elk utilizing Sunlight WHMA in February. 

- WGFD -

 

