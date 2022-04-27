3 Million Dollar Acquisition. Therapeutic & Wellness Products Featured on CNN, ABC, CBS : Jupiter Wellness NASDAQ: JUPW

Share This Article

JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBD Therapeutics & Wellness Products Featured on The Today Show, CNN, ABC, CBS, Animal Planet, AdWeek, Bloomberg, The Washington Post, Vogue, BuzzFeed, and Forbes: Jupiter Wellness, Inc. IN A BID TO EXPEND JUPTER WELLNESS'S RESEARCH CAPABILITIES AND ENTER THE LUCRATIVE CRO BUSINESS, JUPITER WELLNESS ACQUIRED THE ASSETS OF ASCENT CLINICAL RESEARCH Developer of CBD Based Treatments for Multiple Skin Care Applications. New e-Commerce & Marketing Team with Experienced Industry Veterans. Exclusive Worldwide Rights to Patented Shark Repellent Technologies. Novel Cannabidiol Aspartame Combination Treatment Significantly Reduces ISGA Score in Atopic Dermatitis. Exclusive Worldwide Rights for Unique Formulas Addressing Jellyfish and Man O' War Stings, Sea Lice, and Swimmer's Itch with 4 Patents-Pending. Double-Blind Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial of JW-200 for the Treatment of Actinic Keratosis. Merger Partner Next Frontier's Executive Chairman Interviewed with Benzinga. JUPW Board Approval of $5.0 Million Share Buyback Program. JUPW Appoints E-Commerce & Marketing Team to Drive Sales of its Growing Portfolio of Proprietary Health and Wellness Brands"This strategic asset purchase agreement adds immediate revenues to Jupiter in Q2 2022 and contributes positively towards EBITDA with no upfront cash or stock acquisition cost to our company. The acquired contracts and related assets enhance Jupiter's position as a research and development powerhouse while allowing us to enter the lucrative clinical research organization business ," stated Jupiter CEO Brian John. The acquired contracts and related assets enhance Jupiter’s position as a research and development powerhouse while allowing us to enter the lucrative clinical research organization business ,” stated Jupiter CEO Brian John.About JUPW:Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) is a leading developer of cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The JUPW clinical pipeline of prescription CBD-enhanced skin care therapeutics address indications including eczema, burns, herpes cold sores, and skin cancer. JUPW generates revenues from a growing line of proprietary over-the-counter skincare products including its flagship CaniSun™ sunscreen and other wellness brands sold through its robust distribution platform.JUPW Appoints E-Commerce & Marketing Team to Drive Sales of its Growing Portfolio of Proprietary Health and Wellness BrandsOn April 18th JUPW announced that it has appointed three sales and marketing executives to its team to drive sales of its science-backed proprietary brands and products.Over the past two years, JUPW has built a portfolio of award-winning wellness brands including CaniSun, fitCBD, Jack, Wellness CBD 1937, Black Belt CBD, and Felix Ambrosia, as well prescription therapeutics such as Photosil that have been featured in numerous media outlets including the Today Show, CNN, ABC, CBS, Animal Planet, AdWeek, Bloomberg, The Washington Post, Vogue, BuzzFeed, and Forbes. As JUPW continues to expand its clinically tested, science-backed wellness, over-the-counter, and prescription pharmaceutical product pipeline, the new sales and marketing team is set to drive revenues from current and new products.Mohammed Ahmed is an experienced marketing professional specializing in market research, consumer behavior, social media marketing, and demand generation.Jennifer Canon is a research, development, and marketing specialist in the personal care, over-the-counter, prescription pharmaceuticals, and topical care products industries at companies including Hydron Technologies and Greyson International which she co-founded.Guy Shapira is a seasoned digital marketer of nutraceuticals, health, and beauty products and services.JUPW to Launch CaniSun for Shark Defense Sunscreen with Patented Shark RepellentsExclusive Worldwide Rights to Patented Shark Repellent Technologies for the Sun and Skin Market Licensed from Shark Defense Technologies.View Discovery Channel Videos on the Shark Repellent Technology Here: https://youtu.be/PM0YTlbx1qg On April 7th JUPW announced the upcoming launch of CaniSun for Shark Defense™, the latest addition to the Company's reef-friendly sunscreen line. Through a licensing agreement with Shark Defense Technologies LLC, the leading researcher of chemical, electrochemical, and magnetic shark repellents, JUPW has the exclusive worldwide rights to patents, formulas, and production methods for shark repellent technologies for use in sun and skincare products.Novel Cannabidiol Aspartame Combination Treatment (JW-100) Significantly Reduces ISGA Score in Atopic Dermatitis: Results from a Randomized Double-Blinded Placebo-Controlled Interventional StudyOn April 6th JUPW announced the publication of clinical study results to investigate the safety and efficacy of JW-100, its proprietary lotion formulation for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (eczema) in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, Vol. 21, Issue 4, April 2022, pp: 1647-1650.JUPW Launches NoStingz Jellyfish Protective Sunscreen Backed by Patent-Pending Formula in $13 B Sunscreen MarketExclusive worldwide rights for unique formulas addressing jellyfish and man o' war stings, sea lice, and swimmer's itch with 4 patents-pending.On April 5th JUPW announced the launch of NoStingz, a proprietary line of sunscreen designed to protect against jellyfish and man o' war stings, sea lice, and swimmer's itch all while continuing to protect ocean lovers' skin from UVA/UVB in a range of SPFs. JUPW has signed a license agreement with Shark Defense Technologies for the exclusive worldwide intellectual property rights to formulas and production methods for jellyfish protective compounds including 4 patents pending. The agreement includes future collaboration to develop and refine additional formulas.For more on The JUPW NoStingz product or to purchase visit: https://canisun.com/shop/nostingz-your-barrier-of-protection-from-sun-sea/ JUPW Completes Enrollment in Double-Blind Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial of JW-200 for the Treatment of Actinic KeratosisOn February 18th JUPW announced it has completed recruitment in its clinical trial of JW-200 for the treatment of actinic keratosis (AK), a common form of pre-cancerous growths that typically present as thick scaly lesions on sun exposed skin. If left untreated, up to 15.1% of patients with 10 or more AK lesions will develop keratinocyte carcinoma.JUPW Board Approval of $5.0 Million Share Buyback ProgramOn January 25th JUPW announced it its board of directors approved a $5.0 million share buyback program which expires on June 30, 2022. Under the Share Buyback Program, shares of JUPW common stock may be repurchased periodically in open market or privately negotiated transactions.For additional information on Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (JUPW) visit www.jupiterwellnessinc.com

