Supreme Court files clarifying order in case to determine validity of state ...

TOPEKA--The Kansas Supreme Court late yesterday filed a clarifying order in a case filed by the attorney general asking the court to determine the validity of state senatorial and representative districts.

Clarifying order

The order clarifies that the brief that must be filed with a motion to intervene or motion to file an amicus brief is a merits brief addressing the Legislature's reapportionment of state senatorial and representative districts. The brief must be attached as an exhibit to the motion.

Scheduling order

All other requirements and deadlines are spelled out in the scheduling order filed Monday.

Case information page

A case information page has been set up on the Kansas judicial branch website at www.kscourts.org/125083/Reapportionment to give public access to court orders and party filings.