Submit Release
News Search

There were 797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,182 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court files clarifying order in case to determine validity of state ...

TOPEKA--The Kansas Supreme Court late yesterday filed a clarifying order in a case filed by the attorney general asking the court to determine the validity of state senatorial and representative districts.

Clarifying order

The order clarifies that the brief that must be filed with a motion to intervene or motion to file an amicus brief is a merits brief addressing the Legislature's reapportionment of state senatorial and representative districts. The brief must be attached as an exhibit to the motion. 

Scheduling order

All other requirements and deadlines are spelled out in the scheduling order filed Monday. 

Case information page

A case information page has been set up on the Kansas judicial branch website at www.kscourts.org/125083/Reapportionment to give public access to court orders and party filings.

You just read:

Supreme Court files clarifying order in case to determine validity of state ...

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.