5th Annual MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference - The Next Frontier of Cancer Therapy
Insightful discussion on Cancer Immunotherapy amongst the leading voices in the field.PUNE, MH, INDIA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A cure for cancer has been quite possibly one of the longest ongoing pursuits in medicine & rightfully so. Over 10 million people annually succumb to numerous forms of the malicious disease. Working tirelessly for decades, doctors, researchers, scientists & the entire healthcare community continues to make dent after dent as they inch closer to arriving at a permanent solution to save countless lives.
Surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation & targeted drug therapies have been mainstays in treatment of cancerous cells in the human body. Over the past decade, inroads have now been made into the field of immunotherapy a.k.a. immuno-oncology.
With an aim to strengthen & trigger a response from the body’s own immune system, it’s considered to be a less toxic, long-term solution for patients.
In a similar attempt, to gather the leading voices & minds in the field, MarketsandMarkets shall be organizing the 5TH ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS NEXT-GEN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY CONFERENCE scheduled to be held in BOSTON, USA on the 23rd-24th of June, 2022.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & NOTEWORTHY TOPICS OF DISCUSSION :
• Updates in development of monoclonal antibodies, ADC’s and Bispecific Ab’s.
• Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Combination Therapies.
• Preclinical & Translational Immuno-Oncology Developments.
• Biomarkers and Cancer Vaccines.
• CAR-T cell therapy, Adoptive-T Cell Therapy.
• Tumor microenvironments.
• Oncolytic Viruses.
EXPERT SPEAKERS :
• Øystein Rekdal, CEO, Lytix Biopharma
• John Rossi, Senior Vice President, Head, Translational Medicine, CERo Therapeutics
• Lokesh Agrawal, Program Director, Biorepositories and Biospecimen Research Branch (BBRB), NCI, NIH
• Stefan Glueck, Medical Oncologist, Ex-Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
• Alison Crawford, Associate Director of Immuno-oncology, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
FIND OUT MORE. EXPLORE THE ENTIRE 2-DAY AGENDA HERE!
REGISTER FOR THE CONFERENCE!
Ayush Kanitkar
MarketsandMarkets
+91 89759 85061
email us here