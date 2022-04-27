Submit Release
News Search

There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,211 in the last 365 days.

Thirteen new Drug Recognition Experts enhance law enforcement agencies

The North Dakota Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) program has added 13 graduates to law enforcement agencies across the state just in time for the “420 marijuana holiday.”

April 20, more commonly known as “420” has become synonymous with increased marijuana use among users. DRE law enforcement officers are specially trained in recognizing if a driver is under the influence of drugs, like marijuana. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 56% of drivers involved in serious injury and fatal crashes in 2020 tested positive for at least one drug.

“A DRE has received the highest training in the nation on detecting an impaired driver. These officers are now better prepared to identify substances other than alcohol in a suspected impaired driver, removing them from the road and making North Dakota roads safer,” said DRE state coordinator, Trooper Tarek Chase.  

To coincide with the “420” date, the North Dakota Highway Patrol is partnering with regional law enforcement agencies for a 420 high-visibility enforcement event from April 18-20, 2022.

High-visibility enforcement for traffic safety is one element of a collaborative effort to help meet the state’s goal of zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. Alcohol and drug-related crashes are 100% preventable. Many lives would be saved in North Dakota each year if every driver consistently makes the choice to always drive sober or to designate a sober driver.

Learn more about traffic safety initiatives at VisionZero.ND.gov or join the conversation on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page.

You just read:

Thirteen new Drug Recognition Experts enhance law enforcement agencies

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.