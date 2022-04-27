Motorcycle Safety classes benefit riders of all skill levels

No matter the experience level, the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and American Bikers Aiming Toward Education (ABATE) of North Dakota recommend all motorcycle riders take a rider safety course.

In North Dakota in 2021, fatalities from motorcycle crashes decreased overall from 2020, a positive sign that taking classes and wearing All The Gear, All The Time (ATGATT) can improve rider safety.

“Motorcycle safety classes prepare riders for the road through reinforcement of obeying all traffic laws, riding with courtesy and wearing All The Gear, All The Time,” said Lonnie Bertsch of ABATE. “Classes provide skills to heighten awareness and skill levels. Even if you have been riding for some time, there's always something new to learn.”

Basic and experienced rider courses are offered across the state throughout the summer. Information on motorcycle safety courses can be found at http://ndmsp.com.

Learn more about motorcycle safety and how ATGATT and rider safety courses saved the lives of local motorcyclists at VisionZero.ND.gov.