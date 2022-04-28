Digital Hands is Announced a 2022 Tampa Bay Best Place to Work
As a Top 50 MSSP, Digital Hands is how organizations are getting ahead of cyber threats in a world where compliance alone is no guarantee of protection.
A glimpse at our Tampa team celebrating the 2022 Best Places to Work award with a picnic at the George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Digital Hands is Recognized as a 2022 Tampa Bay Best Place to Work in the Large Company DivisionTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Hands was awarded the honor of “2022 Tampa Bay Business Journal Best Places to Work”. This prestigious award honors Tampa Bay’s leading employers who go beyond the norm to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees. Employees were asked to anonymously evaluate Digital Hands in the following areas:
- Team effectiveness
- Retention risk
- Alignment with goals
- Trust with co-workers
- Individual contribution
- Manager effectiveness
- Trust in senior leaders
- Feeling valued
- Work engagement
- People practices
“This recognition is truly a testament to Digital Hands’ team of cybersecurity experts who obsess over our customers’ needs, continuously innovate, break barriers to develop industry-leading solutions, and collaborate as a unified force to get ahead of evolving cyber threats. Our “One Team, One Fight” mentality is what makes Digital Hands the Best Place to Work and what allows us to Get There First™ - every time.”, said Charlotte Baker, CEO of Digital Hands.
For Digital Hands, the ability to attract top talent is attributed to its inclusive and collaborative culture with innovation and customer excellence at its core. The survey revealed that 98% of Digital Hands employees feel that the senior leaders of the organization value people as their most important resource, illustrating Digital Hands’ commitment to building a highly engaged workforce that promotes opportunities for learning and career growth. Another key reason for Digital Hands’ high ranking is the company’s ability to foster a flexible work environment where employees can thrive in their careers and at-home lives despite the unique challenges brought by the pandemic. “The work we do allows businesses to thrive and survive, from automotive companies to hospitals, knowing we are protecting them from malicious actors in a way that has a direct impact on the lives of everyday people is incredibly motivating. Our team is made up of some of the smartest people, hardcore problem solvers who are passionate about what they do but also love to have fun and appreciate each other. As a single parent, I appreciate the flexibility and work-life balance that the company provides.”, said an employee in the anonymous Best Places to Work survey.
Digital Hands employees enjoy competitive financial rewards, comprehensive benefits, training opportunities, personal skills development, and consideration for professional advancement across the entire organization. Beyond these employee benefits, Digital Hands perks include a generous company matching 401(k), year-round wellness events and incentives, service bonus days off, and paid paternity and maternity leave. Employees may work remotely or work from the company’s state-of-the-art security operations facilities in prime locations.
In the past, Digital Hands has received the Florida Governor's Award for high-value job creation, numerous technology industry awards for service excellence and innovation, and community awards for charitable support. Digital Hands is continually extending its technological platforms and developing new capabilities for exciting opportunities to best defend against emerging cyber threats.
To join our team of cybersecurity experts and Get There First™ - every time, please visit our careers page.
About Digital Hands
Digital Hands is a globally trusted, five-time TSIA award-winning, Top 50 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) focused on delivering 24/7/365 security operations and services to protect our customers from cyber threats in a world where compliance alone is no guarantee of protection. Our philosophy is to Get There First™ - every time, and we do. That’s why organizations with some of the most sensitive data of all- such as hospitals, financial institutions, law firms, and government agencies- continue to give Digital Hands an industry-leading CSAT of 98% year after year after year. For more information regarding our services, solutions, and seamless customer journey, please visit htpps://www.digitalhands.com.
