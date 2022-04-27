Miratech Attracts Growth Equity Investment from Horizon Capital
We are delighted to back Miratech, a digital engineering player with delivery centers worldwide, a solid track record of rapidly scaling teams for clients and a niche focus on customer experience”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miratech Group, a next-generation digital engineering and consulting services company, announced a minority stake equity investment from Horizon Capital, a US-domiciled private equity firm investing in fast-growing niche leaders in Emerging Europe. Horizon Capital will help Miratech to accelerate its ongoing global expansion in providing digital product engineering and customer experience design services to renowned global companies.
— Lenna Koszarny, Horizon Capital Founding Partner and CEO
With over 700 employees on board in 25 countries, Miratech gained its outstanding partner reputation by completing 99% of projects on time and within budget. Its culture of relentless performance drives digital transformation initiatives for Fortune 500 companies as well as for rapidly growing companies in financial services, healthcare, technology, debt management, government, and telecommunications sectors. 2021 posted a record-high spend on IT transformation by companies in the United States, Canada and Europe, with this trend expected to accelerate further in the coming years. The broadly defined "digitalization" agenda is spreading across all companies' operational functions, with clients actively engaging service partners like Miratech, whose deep expertise enables rapid speed-up of this transformation process. Being on the market for thirty years and cooperating with leading enterprises allows Miratech to build unique competencies in customer experience digitalization, where the company is recognized for its leading global expertise.
“I am excited to welcome Horizon Capital as our new financial investor”, said Valeriy Kutsyy, Miratech CEO. “Over the past year we’ve been evaluating a number of alternatives with great investors globally. We very much appreciate Horizon Capital’s vision and approach to our future partnership. Their reputation for team strength, high integrity, value creation and their successful investment track record also made Horizon Capital stand out. We’re highly enthusiastic about our future partnership”.
Lenna Koszarny, Horizon Capital Founding Partner and CEO, added: “We are delighted to back Miratech, a dynamic digital engineering player with delivery centers worldwide, a solid track record of rapidly scaling teams for clients and a niche focus on customer experience digitalization. We are pleased to invest our capital and expertise to support Miratech's ambitious market expansion and growth plans, alongside its visionary founders whose commitment and deep market knowledge has enabled them to build exceptional digital competencies and employer brand."
The Company is appreciated by its employees for transparency, Relentless Performance culture, agile operations, and the ability to work on high-impact global projects. With its worldwide delivery platform, Miratech is especially strong in creating rapidly scalable delivery teams, fitting well with client needs.
Stewart Christ
Miratech Group
+1 212-858-7600
marketing@miratechgroup.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other