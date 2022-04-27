NEWS: Black With No Chaser & Grammy Award Winning Record & Entertainment Exec host HBCU initiative “The Big Homecoming”
ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Cirilo Manego III Media Liason cirilo@blackwithnochaser.com
Global Black media startup Black With No Chaser and Grammy Award Winning Record & Entertainment Executive partner on HBCU 365 impact initiative “The Big Homecoming”
“The Big Homecoming was created to be a place of partnership for culture shifters like Black With No Chaser. The power of a Black With No Chaser + The Big Homecoming partnership truly equals success and impact.” - Ravi Windom, General Manager, The Big Homecoming (Howard Alum)
BlackWithNoChaser and The Big Homecoming form a powerhouse partnership to build out the BIGGEST and MOST IMPACTFUL HBCU homecoming experience. The Big Homecoming is a new music and cultural festival that is making its way to Atlanta, GA on June 17-18, 2022, paying homage to Historically black colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
As a historically Black business, global thought leader for Black communities, and lifestyle brand, the opportunity to partner with The Big Homecoming hit at the core of who and what Black With No Chaser stands for as a brand. With all founders and the overwhelming majority of the C Suite being graduates of HBCUs, BWNC is poised to add immense value to The Big Homecoming in the form of partnerships, amplification, community engagement and creative programming.
“The Big Homecoming” will be a space to experience true HBCU homecoming culture in one epic event. On Saturday, at the festival on Saturday, June 18, guests will be able to enjoy live performances from top-tier talent, participate in an official tailgate experience, indulge in a vendor village that includes a uniquely tailored food experience as well as an artist village that will have each attendee feel like they’re at an HBCU Homecoming.
As a continuum, the festival created the 365-impact campaign which will introduce dynamic and impactful activations by visiting multiple HBCUs throughout the year. The campaign will host events focused on technology, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, recruitment, health & wellness, leadership development and further the legacy and pride that students at HBCUs share. This program was designed to create an impact for HBCUs consistently, and position “The Big Homecoming'' to be far larger than a music festival. Some of the programs will include:
● Providing resources and support to ensure an equitable chance amongst HBCU students and students across the world, alike.
● Living well and having a healthy mindset.
● Curated conversations with Global leaders to impact the students' approach to life.
● Learning the world of finance, investing and generational wealth... to name a few.
“Black With No Chaser is the unfiltered voice of the African American community. To amplify how important HBCUs are to our culture and to further advance our institutions and communities, partnerships like The Big Homecoming and Black With No Chaser are essential.”-Amir Windom, Grammy Award Winning Record & Entertainment Executive + Co-Founder, The Big Homecoming (FAMU Grad)
Black With No Chaser is composed of predominantly HBCU Alumni from institutions like Tougaloo, FAMU, Jackson State. This partnership with The Big Homecoming focuses on empowering and elevating future students, fostering genuine, innovative, and lasting relationships between our institutions and our connections in technology, media, entertainment, social justice and creating direct access to job and internship opportunities for graduates. For us, those aspects made perfect sense. Black With No Chaser is a Historically Black Business because of the dynamic experiences its executives received at their respective HBCUs - Our goal is to scale those opportunities for the next generations with this partnership. - CJ Lawrence, CEO, Founder (Black With No Chaser)
######
taroue brooks
Taylor and Brooks
+1 202-431-1119
email us here