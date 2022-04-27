Westport Weston Family Y Introduces LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA Program on May 9
Supporting those living with, through, and beyond cancerWESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Westport Weston Family YMCA (WWFY) is proud to announce the introduction of the LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA program, starting May 9. Cancer is a life-changing disease that takes a tremendous physical and emotional toll on those affected. We are committed to supporting cancer survivors. If you, a loved one, or a friend is living with cancer or a cancer survivor and struggling with the disease, we invite you to participate in this program.
LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA is a research based, free 12-week program that provides a safe, supportive environment for adults living with, through, and beyond cancer to participate in physical, educational, and social activities. Participants will find support, recovery, and connectedness in intimate, small group sessions that meet twice a week. Common goals include rebuilding muscle mass and strength, increasing flexibility and endurance, reducing fatigue, improving confidence, and self-esteem.
“My mother battled cancer and her belonging to the LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA made a big difference for her both physically and emotionally. Each small improvement in her mobility and strength was a huge achievement that was celebrated by her group and her caring Y trainer. She felt supported and more hopeful and that had a ripple effect on our family. I feel privileged to bring this program to our Y.”, Anjali McCormick, CEO.
Our specially trained Y staff will customize the program to each individual’s needs and help them every step of the way. Participants may use the Y for free during their 12-week enrollment in the program.
Judy Klein, Health & Wellness Director, says, “I’m honored to use my knowledge in the health and wellness arena to make a positive impact and improve the quality of life for our members and those in our community.”
Physician approved medical clearance is required to participate. Personal information will be kept confidential and is HIPAA protected.
Learn more about the LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA program.
Contact:
Judy Klein
Health & Wellness Director
E: jklein@westporty.org
P: 203-571-6035
About WWFY: The Westport Weston Family YMCA is a leading non-profit organization that enriches the community by developing and nurturing youth, promoting healthy living for all and fostering social responsibility. By holding ourselves accountable to build character around our core values of caring, respect, honesty and responsibility, we build wholeness and wellness in spirit, mind and body for all.
Lauren Bromberg
Westport Weston Family YMCA
+1 203-571-6036
lbromberg@westporty.org
