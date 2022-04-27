Share This Article

Patent applications cover three types of cellular therapies and related technologies

Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO)

We are especially honored to partner with several leading global academic researchers and institutions in the field of cell therapy, as co-inventors of the technologies.” — $AVCO President & CEO David Jin, M.D., Ph.D.

FREEHOLD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- NASDAQ Biotech AVCO makes Big Moves Filing 16 New Patent Applications , Co-Inventors are leading International Universities & Cellular Therapy Developers; Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ: AVCO) Patent applications cover three types of cellular therapies and related technologies AVCO offers Life Saving Medical Advances ; AI & Immunotherapy for Cancer & Immune Related Diseases Including COVID-19 (Early-Stage): Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) Clinical-Stage CellTech Developer Dedicated to Immune Effector Cell Therapy and Exosome Technology. Introducing Life Saving COVID-19 Diagnostics and Therapeutics. New Treatment for Deadly Cytokine Storm in COVID-19 Patients. Novel Technology to Efficiently Synthesize & Study Previously Difficult to Work With Drug Targets. Technology Will Facilitate Drug Design for Cancer & Immune Diseases. Study Published in September 2021 Issue of Journal Membranes. Leveraging Avalon’s existing Flash-CARTM technology platform to develop next-generation mRNA-based CAR-NK cellular therapeutics Clinical development of CAR-NK cell therapy planned in collaboration with the Company’s clinical partner, Lu Daopei Hospital, as a potential treatment for hematologic malignancies and other unmet medical areas Appoints Dongfang Liu, Ph.D., a world-class scientist and expert in CAR-NK technology, to Avalon’s Scientific and ClinicalAdvisory Board Advanced Filtration Tech Could Help Stop Life-Threatening Cytokine Storm in COVID-19 PatientsCytokine storm has made frequent appearances in the news lately as a life-threatening complication in patients suffering from COVID-19. The condition is an inflammatory syndrome triggered by hyperactivation of immune cells that can significantly impact the patient’s chances of making a full recovery or surviving the infection at all.Fortunately, AVCO has already been developing a range of therapies that have the potential to help target cytokine storm and other risk factors that make the widespread virus so difficult to get under control.What Is Cytokine Storm?The immune system uses cytokines to perform a variety of important tasks from clotting blood to triggering antibody production. When overworked — as can happen when the body is fighting off an aggressive, difficult disease like COVID-19 or is being treated with therapies designed to activate an immune response — that same immune system can end up producing too many cytokines. When the ones that trigger an inflammatory response are produced in excess, the cytokines trigger severe inflammatory symptoms, damage healthy tissue, and can even cause multiple organs to fail, leading to death.AVCO AVA-Trap™ Already Targets Cytokine StormAVCO Expands IP Portfolio, Files 16 New Patent ApplicationsOn April 26th AVCO announced that the Company has jointly filed 16 patent applications, co-invented with key strategic partners, including a top-5 U.S. university, a leading education and research center in Europe, as well as a premier multi-national developer of cellular therapies in the field of oncology. Patents were filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), and under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) covering 36 countries.The new AVCO intellectual property covers three core patent families:Engineering and bio-manufacturing of novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cells related to the mRNA-based Flash-CARTM cellular therapy platform. This technology has been applied to Avalon’s AVA-011 CAR-T cell therapy candidate, which is currently at the process development stage to generate cGMP-grade CAR-T cells for upcoming first-in-human clinical trials.Soluble, antibody-like cytokine/chemokine decoy receptors derived using the QTY protein design, with potential applications including mitigation of the “cytokine storm” associated with COVID-19 and cellular immunotherapy delivery, as well as broadening the range of therapeutic targets addressable by CAR T-cell therapies.Novel S-layer coated emulsome technology (SLET)-derived fusion proteins intended for mucosal vaccine development, which is designed to trigger robust protective immune responses at the predominant sites of pathogen infection. The SLET platform provides a “molecular GPS system” to guide the trafficking and delivery of a payload to a targeted destination in the body.“These latest patent applications solidify and expand our robust IP portfolio, both in the U.S. and internationally,” said David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of AVCO. “We are especially honored to partner with several leading global academic researchers and institutions in the field of cell therapy, as co-inventors of the technologies.AVCO Expands Cellular Immuno-Oncology Platform with Addition of Novel Chimeric Antigen Receptor-Natural Killer (CAR-NK) Cell TherapiesOn February 14th AVCO announced expanding its cellular immuno-oncology program with the addition of novel Chimeric Antigen Receptor – Natural Killer (CAR-NK) cell therapies.Natural killer (NK) cells constitute an important component of the immune system. NK cells seek out abnormal cells, including cancerous cells, and destroy them. However, cancer cells are often capable of “masking” themselves to evade attack by NK cells. By adding a “Chimeric Antigen Receptor” (CAR) to a patient’s own or universal-donor NK cells, these engineered CAR-NK cells are designed to “unmask,” recognize and destroy a patient’s specific tumor surface targets.AVCO Chairman Converts $3.0 Million of Debt into Common Stock at $1.25 Per Share Showing Continued Confidence and Support of the Company’s BusinessOn December 22nd AVCO announced the Company’s Chairman, Daniel Lu, had converted $3.0 million of debt owed to him under the Line of Credit into 2.4 million shares of AVCO common stock at $1.25 per share.For more information on Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) visit:DISCLAIMER : This article is purely for informational purposes and is not a recommendation in any way to buying or selling stocks

