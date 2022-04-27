Australia's LITT Social Media App Brings Cash Rewards To US
EINPresswire.com/ -- The much-awaited LITT “super app” has launched on both the Apple and Google Play stores, across the United States. The West Australian-based Fin Tech, social and e-commerce start-up, founded by sales and marketing executive, Peter Salom (pictured on the right) and businessman, Brent Thompson, is in negotiations to set up strategic alliances and a funding model that cuts through social media ad fatigue, shares advertising revenue with the end-user and reconnects businesses in a circular economy by way of a digital wallet and LITT card.
“The interest LITT is receiving from these types of quality investment groups is extremely exciting and they understand what the strategic value a platform like ours can achieve on a global scale,” says Salom. “We are extremely proud of the work our team has completed to get the app launched on the US app stores and expedite the launch of the app in other countries, earlier than expected.”
To anchor the U.S. launch LITT has brought on veteran Marketing Executive, Lenny Berry as Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer to ensure that the company focuses on including all types of businesses, various communities, strategic alliances with entertainment ventures, celebrity ambassadors and creating synergy with popular brands.
The LITT platform was launched in April 2020, on the back of the Covid-19 lockdown euphoria. Salom and Thompson craved a platform that was rooted in positivity and ultimately founded their own version of social media, admitting they were, “frustrated with big, tech giants and wanted to release a platform that rewarded it's members.”
To date, the company amassed close to 60K members, signed up almost one thousand business advertisers and has raised $3.5 million in seed funding and successfully raised another $1.5 million from a bullish crowdsource funding campaign that at the time broke 2 Australian records. Across Australia, LITT is already building a reputation as a digital disrupter within the advertising world.
The app is community-centric that delivers endless opportunities to it’s users by sharing the advertising revenue and providing an entirely unique mobile experience using augmented reality (AR) and geo-fencing as the tools for those rewards.
The LITT cash is stored in the users digital wallet and transacted via their own LITT digital card from within their Apple or Google wallet. This delivers a closed loop advertising system with our partner merchants and users benefiting from the shared advertising dollars and the users re-investing at those merchants.
LITT’s augmented reality (AR) advertising feature works like PokemonGo, except rather than chasing fluffy creatures the users are chasing real live time bound deals and offers promoted by local businesses on an interactive map, helping drive foot traffic and a greater return on investment for their advertising dollar.
This innovative, hyper-local focus evens the playing ﬁeld for small businesses and connects like-minded people, brands and other key stakeholders in the users’ unique social world.
LITT’s global reach is certainly not far oﬀ as the continued roll out across North America during Q2 starts to ramp up with the introduction of hundreds of strategic partner businesses. UK and Indonesia launch to be announced mid-year.
Americans can begin onboarding with a free signup now, via the Apple and Google Play Stores and US business owners can connect with the community at: home.theLITTapp.com/business/
MORE ABOUT LITT
LITT combines elements of social media, e-commerce, digital payments and augmented reality advertising all rolled up into one seamless, safe and trusted experience. https://home.thelittapp.com/
