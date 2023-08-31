24 Hours Of Peace with Redman, Ghostface and Hakim Green!
Each of us is accountable for the peace we create in our own lives and is a catalyst for positive transformation. Because of this, we have achieved a 60-year low for violent crime."
— Mayor Baraka
MAYOR BARAKA TO HOST “24 HRS OF PEACE” FROM FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, AT 6 P.M., TO SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2, AT 5 P.M., ON SPRINGFIELD AVENUE FROM BERGEN TO BLUM STREETS.
Annual event uses Hip Hop culture to engage Newark community
Mayor Ras J. Baraka will host the Annual 24 Hrs of Peace event, from Friday, September 1, at 5 p.m., to Saturday, September 2, at 5 p.m., on Springfield Avenue, between Bergen and Blum Streets.
The 24 Hrs of Peace event uses the Hip Hop culture to engage the community and have meaningful dialogue around important issues such as nonviolence and conflict resolution.
“Perhaps more than any other annual event in Newark, our 24 Hrs of Peace celebration embodies the true spirit of a city where we solidify our unity and deepen our commitment to each other every day,” said Mayor Baraka. “Twenty-four hours without violence is the norm in our city now – not the exception. Each year, this event fuses the power of hip-hop music and spoken word to lift, heal, and inspire peace in our city. We continue to confront a culture that tells us it’s okay to harm one another."
“Each of us is accountable for the peace we create in our own lives and is a catalyst for positive transformation. Because of this, we have achieved a 60-year low for violent crime. It’s one more reason for us to shout: ‘Newark And Proud of It!’”
Headline entertainers scheduled to perform:
Ghostface Killah (Rapper)
Redman (Rapper, DJ, record producer)
Milk Dee (Rapper)
AZ (Rapper)
Lil Mo (singer, songwriter, rapper, radio and TV star)
Bobby V (Gold-record R&B singer)
2KBaby (Rapper)
Lil Poppa (Rapper)
DD Osama (Rapper)
Pleasure P (R&B singer-songwriter)
Hakim Green (Co-founder of 24 Hours of Peace)
Middy Baraka (DJ and Co-founder of 24 Hours of Peace)
And More!
Local artists will perform throughout the 24 hours. A highlight will be the midnight tribute to the life and legacy of Alvin Ailey Dancer, O’Shea Sibley by Newark’s own, DJ Antione Qua and a House Music Dance Segment hosted by Ms. Theresa. Contributing to the tribute performance are OFF THE HANGER business designer Lynette LAShawn, the Prince of Fashion Shows Gerald Hollaway, and YOPAT presents The House of Dior.
Mayor Baraka founded this event 11 years ago when he was Council Member for the South Ward and made it a citywide event when he was elected Mayor. The annual event advocates a violence-free community and promotes community building for parents, children, artists, business owners, faith and community-based organizations.
Last year’s co-host was Newark native and actress Queen Latifah and the musical headliner was Faith Evans, a graduate of University High School.
24 Hrs of Peace will also include:
Close to 200 retail and food vendors
Community resource information
Poetry session
Town hall meeting
Hip Hop and Mental Health Forum
Midnight movie
The following health and wellness activities will take place on Saturday, September, 2, from 8 a.m. to noon:
Yoga
Meditation
Calisthenics with the Bartendaz
Hip-Hop Fitness with Nikki D
Fitness Trainer Haqqymuufitness and Bodybuilder NDO Champ will be on site to promote healthy lifestyles.
