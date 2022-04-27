HEAD BECOMES THE OFFICIAL PADDLE OF SPORTSEDTV PICKLEBALL

Head Pickleball

Pickleball is SportsEdTV latest sport with Head leading the way

MIAMI, FL, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SportsEdTV and HEAD, leading brands in their respective sports categories have agreed to combine resources in a commercial agreement that will create an education, e-commerce, and co-promotion program within SportsEdTV's pickleball education ecosystem.

The program will begin with SportsEdTV creating a minimum of 40 instructional pickleball videos featuring HEAD pickleball products and curated on SportsEdTV's category-leading sports educational website. The videos will be promoted on HEAD and SportsEdTV social media channels.

"HEAD is on a mission to bring high-performance gear to every athlete, professional and amateur athlete in all the sports we serve, and now we're adding great value via SportsEdTV produced instructional videos, as pickleball continues to be America's fastest-growing sport," said Allison Barnett, HEAD North America Brand Manager.

Sports Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) reported in February 2022 that pickleball participants reached 4.8 million and play had grown in the sport by 39.3% in two years. Every year SFIA tracks participation in 120 sports, recreation & fitness activities.

“HEAD will become our exclusive pickleball paddle partner and we are proud to put their brand alongside ours, on-site, in media, and especially in the pickleball instructional videos we will produce that can include athletes HEAD has under contract already,” said Robert Mazzucchelli, Founder, and Chairman SportsEdTV.

“Our pickleball experts will deliver a monthly blog and weekly social media posts referencing HEAD products, likely profiling the growing fame and on-court exploits of their staff athletes and other appropriate HEAD-related topics. Our stand-alone social media follower count is nearly three-quarters of a million, added Victor Bergonzoli, CEO of SportsEdTV.

