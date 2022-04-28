Vibrant’s Upcoming Title is an Essential Guide to Learning About Diversity

Vibrant Publishers’ Diversity in the Workplace Essentials, a self-learning management guide to understanding diversity Vibrant Publishers is focused on presenting the best texts about technology and business and books for standardized test preparation. A picture of other books related to Diversity in the Workplace Essentials, from Vibrant’s Self-Learning Management Series.

This upcoming book, Diversity in the Workplace Essentials, offers a thorough understanding of why diversity is so important today.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is excited to announce the NetGalley release of Diversity in the Workplace Essentials You Always Wanted To Know (Diversity in the Workplace Essentials). This book is the newest addition to our wide repertoire of management books. All industry experts, librarians, book reviewers, and booksellers are invited to review the book on NetGalley now.

Diversity in the Workplace Essentials addresses the key challenges of diversity literacy in the 21st century. In the modern workplace, organizations often miss out on talented skills because of hidden or unacknowledged barriers that prevent the workplace from growing into an inclusive, productive space. This book elaborates on core diversity terminologies and discusses the overall impact of diversity (and the lack of it) on organizational culture, progress, and productivity.

With this book, readers will understand:

1. The definition of DE&I

2. How diversity influences the workplace

3. The historical significance of diversity

4. How organizations can best embrace diversity

5. The difference between equity and equality

6. How to leverage and embrace diverse talent

Today, organizations are making the move towards a more diverse and inclusive organizational culture. Diverse workplaces ensure that workers’ productivity, motivation, and enthusiasm are at peak levels, and also contributes to an enduring, impactful organizational culture that leaves a mark. This essential guide on diversity explains how upper management can broaden their diversity literacy and leverage talent from diverse backgrounds. Additionally, with this book, working professionals can gain deeper insight into workplace impacts that may have traditionally been overlooked, disregarded, or misunderstood, thus helping them to understand how certain behaviors, attitudes, and ideas may be viewed in the light of inclusivity. For learners who want a starter’s guide to the rather complex world of diversity literacy, this book is the perfect beginner’s resource.

Author Jaquina Gilbert, who is a strong advocate for diversity, writes that Diversity in the Workplace Essentials can be applied to multiple environments, not just the workplace. This book is a concise yet comprehensive guide that is useful for professors, students, entrepreneurs, and business leaders who want to gain an overview of the core concepts of these fields. The highlight of this book is that it is meant for self-learning and does not make use of heavy or technical jargon.

Diversity in the Workplace Essentials is available on NetGalley for review.

About the Author

Jaquina Gilbert has over 20 years of experience in Human Resources in multiple disciplines and holds SHRM and PHR certifications. She has authored several books, developed professional certification test material, and written HR-related articles, manuals, and training content for other professionals in various industries. Jaquina received a BBA in Human Resources Management and Organizational Behavior from the University of North Texas in Denton and an MS in Human Resources Training and Development from Amberton University. Besides Diversity in the Workplace Essentials, Jaquina is also the author of Vibrant’s Human Resource Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know.

Other Management Books in the Self-Learning Management Series

This book is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management Series. This series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers, Colorado, is a publishing house with a focus on high-quality books for entrepreneurs, professionals, and students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content is made available to today’s fast-paced generation. We have three academic book series, dedicated to Self-Learning Management, Job Interview Questions, and Test Prep.

Title: Diversity in the Workplace Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

Paperback ISBN: 9781636511122 | eBook ISBN: 9781636511139 | Hardcover ISBN: 9781636511146