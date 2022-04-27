Prime Minister’s greetings to the Netherlands celebrating National Day

LITHUANIA, April 27 - Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė extends greetings to the Netherlands celebrating their national holiday, King’s Day, along with best wishes for prosperity and well-being.

‘Russia’s shocking and brutal invasion of Ukraine shows that no country can take its independence and territorial integrity for granted, as we witness how fragile peace and stability in Europe is. There is an urgent need for our countries, the EU, and NATO to stay united and increase support for Ukraine in its heroic efforts to defend itself and Europe’s future’, reads Prime Minister’s letter.

The Prime Minister notes that Lithuania highly values the contribution of the Dutch military personnel to NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence battalion in Lithuania. This demonstrates the firm commitment of the Netherlands and that of the Alliance to defend NATO territory. Ingrida Šimonytė expresses her belief that the two countries will be working closely together so that NATO approves already this June a modern forward defence posture in the Baltic States and takes all the required decisions to strengthen the security of its eastern flank.

‘I appreciate the principled stance of the Netherlands in supporting Ukraine and its people. Together, we can do more. We must augment the pressure on the regimes of Putin and his accomplice Lukashenko with the strongest possible sanctions. We must continue calling for international persecution and personal accountability for all those responsible for the crimes against humanity in Ukraine. I am also convinced that granting the EU candidate status to Ukraine would provide the battered country with a much-needed blueprint for reconstruction and long-term reforms, and its people would get reassurance that we truly see them as an integral part of the European family’, reads Prime Minister’s letter.