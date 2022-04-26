Learn How to Wholesale Real Estate with Cliff Gager (VC)
Learn How to Wholesale Real Estate with Cliff Gager (VC)OXNARD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wholesaling. When it comes to real estate investing, the easiest way to get started is wholesaling. Why? Because investors don’t need money or credit and can get their profits very quickly. Second, the wholesaler is not actually taking title to the property, so they avoid all the risks. With wholesaling, the investor simply gets a property under contract and then sells the contract (not the property) to another investor. If this sounds good to be true, then attend VCREIA's May 11th meeting because the #1 authority on wholesaling will be speaking.
Special Guest Speaker. Our guest speaker will be Cliff Gager, the man who invented wholesaling. Well, not really, but he makes it easy to understand and implement. With Cliff, investors will learn how to find real estate "deals" and how to wholesale them to other investors, sending their real estate career into overdrive!
Cliff started his real estate investing career as a mortgage broker in 1991. His specialty was helping people that could not get traditional financing get mortgage loans to buy houses. He also helped investors get loans to buy investment property. In 1993, Cliff transitioned into flipping houses. He would find great deals on houses, fix them up, and sell them for profit! Over the years, Cliff discovered that if he simply locked a property under contract and then sold (aka “wholesale”) the contract to another investor (rather than fixing and flipping it himself), he could get his money faster and easier (with no risk or capital), and do more deals! So while he continued to fix and flip, Cliff was much busier wholesaling deals whenever he could. Now Cliff brings his 30 years of real estate investing experience directly to the people who need it the most. By applying his real estate strategies, he has helped thousands of individuals create profitable real estate transactions. During Cliff’s presentation, attendees will learn how to:
· Find deals to wholesale
· Calculate your profit margins
· Find buyers (i.e. other investors) for your wholesale deals
· Make the deals profitable
· Use trusts for profits
Date & Time: Wednesday night, May 11, 2022, 6:30 to 9:30 pm.
Location. River Ridge Country Club, 2401 W. Vineyard avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036.
Parking: Free parking on the River Ridge parking lot.
Free Admission: Admission to VCREIA's meetings is always FREE (complimentary), but reservations are recommended.
RSVP: To register, please go to our homepage, www.VCRealEstateInvestors.com, and press the red button “Register Here” located directly below the Cliff Gager flyer.
Ventura County Real Estate Investors Association (“VCREIA”). VCREIA is one of the oldest and largest investor groups in Southern California. The Association helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, and (3) mentoring. If investors need help with any of these services, they should contact VCREIA.
Lloyd Segal
Ventura County Real Estate Investors Association
+1 8057102931
email us here