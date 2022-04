House Bill 1866 Printer's Number 2954

PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - An Act amending Titles 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and 67 (Public Welfare) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in juvenile matters, further providing for disposition of dependent child; and, in family finding and kinship care, further providing for legislative intent, for definitions, for family finding required and for discontinuance of family finding and providing for permanency plan, for transition plan and services and for data collection to improve permanency outcomes.