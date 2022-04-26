House Bill 1155 Printer's Number 3020
PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in departmental powers and duties as to licensing, further providing for definitions.
