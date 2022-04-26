Take Action this Denim Day and Stand Together Against Sexual Assault

April 26, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – The State of Alaska is supporting Sexual Assault Awareness Month by participating in Denim Day tomorrow, April 27, 2022.

Alaska is asking community members, elected officials, businesses and students to wear jeans as a visible means of protest against the misconceptions that surround sexual violence.

Denim Day began after a rape conviction was overturned by Italian Supreme Court justices “because the victim wore very, very tight jeans, she had to help him remove them, and by removing the jeans it was no longer rape but consensual sex.”

As a result of the decision, wearing jeans became an international protest against erroneous and destructive attitudes and myths surrounding sexual assault.

“I am committed to protecting Alaska’s victims and holding perpetrators accountable,” says Attorney General Treg Taylor. “Sexual abuse will not be tolerated in Alaska.”

“My administration has introduced bills to change the definition of consent to modernize it and protect Alaskans from sexual assault,” says Governor Mike Dunleavy. “We are going to see a change happen in Alaska, but there’s still more work to be done.”

Wear jeans to support sexual assault survivors, spread messages of violence prevention, solidarity and togetherness, educate others on issues surrounding all forms of sexual violence and stand together against sexual assault.

In addition to engaging in Denim Day, Alaska has promoted sexual assault awareness through various social media platforms. Get involved in this campaign and post your story using the hashtags #SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth #ConsentIsEverything #NoMeansNo #ChooseRespect.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Assistant Attorney General Grace Lee or Assistant Attorney General Daniel Cacciatore.