Martin Hietala Found Guilty of Kidnapping, Assault in the First Degree

May 15, 2025

(Fairbanks, AK) â€“ On May 8, 2025, a Fairbanks jury found 41-year-old Martin Hietala guilty of Kidnapping and three counts of Assault in the First Degree. The jury acquitted him of five counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree.

On July 15, 2018, Mr. Hietala restrained J.B. in a Fairbanks hotel and repeatedly strangled her, twice to unconsciousness, while he interrogated her about spying applications that he asserted she had placed within his cellphone. Mr. Hietala created a blindfold out of plastic bags and duct tape, which he placed over J.B.’s head. He continued to assault her with his fists and objects, inflicting injuries across her body. J.B. ultimately fled the scene after the arrival of room service employees.

The jury heard from seven witnesses spread over six days of trial, including the testimony of Mr. Hietala himself. The jury found his conduct during the commission of the offense manifested deliberate cruelty upon another person.

Hietala remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections pending a sentencing hearing that has been scheduled for Nov. 18 at 2:30 p.m. Hietala faces a sentence of 5 to 99 years.

Assistant District Attorney Jeff Roe prosecuted the case.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.