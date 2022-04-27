Zero Fees Trading Announced by BlockQuake™ Crypto Exchange

This lifetime offer allows the first million purchasers of the Exchange's token, QuakeCoin, to trade up to $100,000 USD annually while paying zero trading fees.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlockQuake ™ , a fintech company and global cryptocurrency exchange headquartered in New York City, today announced its Zero Fees Crypto Trading promotional offer. This offer is part of the lifetime membership that is available for the first million purchasers of the Exchange’s native token - QuakeCoin (Ticker: QUAKE), which is now available for purchase at https://quakecoin.com/ . This announcement makes BlockQuake the first US FinCEN (US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network) registered fintech company to offer lifetime zero-fee membership accounts to crypto traders and investors.The first million purchasers of QuakeCoin will have their exchange trading fee waived up to $100,000 USD worth of trading volume annually. The token sale is available globally, excluding US & Canada, and can be bought in both fiat currency and crypto. Proceeds raised from the exchange token sale will be utilized to grow BlockQuake’s ecosystem and community and will be used to finance BlockQuake’s entry into global markets, cementing its position as a global leader in secure and cost-effective crypto trading. All purchased QuakeCoins will enable investors to have priority access to upcoming BlockQuake projects such as an NFT marketplace and various metaverse collaborations.“We want to reward the growing crypto trading community and give them the opportunity to save their profits by removing trading fees. Traders investing a minimum of $100 USD in QuakeCoin will enjoy free trading for life for all trades done on the BlockQuake exchange,” said Antonio Brasse, CEO and Co-Founder of BlockQuake. The company welcomes crypto traders from all over the world with different financial backgrounds to take advantage of this opportunity. Whether the trader belongs to a large Family Office or a small institution, purchasing QuakeCoin will give them access to an elite list of projects and benefits that cannot be compared to other exchanges globally.Brasse added, “We wanted to make this investment decision an easy one. You’re already ahead without factoring in any potential price appreciation of our token or any of the other perks.” The QuakeCoin exchange token is similar in features to other well known exchange tokens that have seen over 10,000+% market capitalization increases from their inception in some cases.For high frequency traders exceeding the annual volume cap, additional trading fee discounts are available. With many crypto traders actively trading, even with smaller account sizes, it’s possible to recoup the minimum investment in just the saved trading fees in the first year.Brasse concluded, “You’ll be trading on a US owned global crypto exchange that is voluntarily complying with regulatory oversight and transparency, making BlockQuake one of the most trustworthy crypto trading platforms.”For detailed information on the Zero Fee offer, disclosures, restrictions, benefits, and referral program, please visit https://quakecoin.com/ Additional Information:Once BlockQuake completes current upgrades and enhancements to the KYC flow and liquidity and market making services, it will immediately re-launch the crypto exchange globally with over 50 trading pairs consisting of top cryptos and fiats and by December 2022 plan to feature over 250 trading pairs. The company is already registered with the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), currently pursuing its New York State BitLicense, and voluntarily undergoing an audit, making it one of the most transparent and trusted crypto exchange companies.The exchange will include in-high-demand cryptocurrencies such as Ripple (XRP), Cardano (ADA), Stellar Lumens (XLM), ChainLink (LINK), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and USD Coin (USDC), which will be added to our existing list of cryptos that include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Tether (USDT).BlockQuake’s exchange will continue to be a fiat enabled crypto exchange with the US Dollar (USD). Customers will also be able to trade in and out of the Canadian Dollar (CAD), Euro (EUR), Japanese Yen (JPY), Australian Dollar (AUD) and Great British Pound (GBP). BlockQuake is also working on enabling deposit and withdrawal capabilities for select non-USD fiats, as well as adding credit and debit card purchase options.Proceeds raised from the exchange token sale will be utilized in some of the following ways:-Continued scaling and growth of the crypto exchange to include more fiat on & off ramps and additional trading pairs-Continued pursuit of regulatory registrations & licenses (e.g. FINTRAC in Canada, FCA in the UK, AUSTRAC in Australia, FSA in Japan)-Creating a derivatives trading platform, including futures & options-Enabling esports and gaming guild projects-Supporting yield farming and stakingBlockQuake’s roadmap also seeks to add full support for additional fiat currencies including the Mexican Peso (MXN), Brazilian Real (BRL), Korean Won (KRW), Nigerian Naira (NGN), Indian Rupee (INR), South African Rand (ZAR), United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED), Saudi Riyal (SAR), Qatari Rial (QAR), Vietnamese Dong (VND), Chinese Yuan (CNY) and other G20 and emerging markets currencies.As BlockQuake continues to add cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies to its trading platform, the company will position itself as more than a crypto exchange, becoming a global financial hub for everyone. This is the future of finance with parallel fast rails merging the worlds of crypto and fiat, creating faster and more cost efficient ways to process payments and move funds around the globe.About BlockQuakeBlockQuake is a regulatory-driven, digital asset platform that is reinventing cryptocurrency trading worldwide by offering zero-fee crypto trading and access to over 50 trading pairs consisting of the most popular fiat and crypto. Headquartered in New York City, BlockQuake aims to offer over 90% of all available cryptocurrencies in the market and is currently working to add more services alongside its crypto trading platform. Created by a team of seasoned veterans with specialized experience in blue-chip financial services, BlockQuake Exchange aims to set the industry-standard in global compliance. For more information, please visit https://www.blockquake.com/ Disclaimer: Nothing in this transmission constitutes an offer or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or Canada, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not authorized. All statements contained in this press release or in any place accessible by the public constitute “forward-looking statements”. Nothing contained herein is or may be relied upon as a promise, representation or undertaking as to the performance or policies of the Company.