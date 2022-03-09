BlockQuake™ Crypto Exchange Collaborates with Faris Al Tahtamooni to Guide UAE/GCC with Crypto and Blockchain Adoption
Influential Business & Marketing Advisor Sees Significant Global Value for Crypto, will Help BlockQuake Build Meaningful Inroads in the RegionNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlockQuake™, a global regulatory-driven cryptocurrency and digital asset exchange, today announced the appointment of Faris Al Tahtamooni, a dynamic, influential, and highly resourceful business & marketing advisor within the UAE and greater GCC areas, as an advisor to its board. With his proactive and forward-thinking views around cryptocurrencies and blockchain, Al Tahtamooni will work closely with BlockQuake to create relationships and synergies with regional businesses to further utilize the crypto and blockchain footprint and assist retail and institutional traders in using the BlockQuake Exchange for global payment rails, tokenized real estate projects and more.
“Faris clearly sees the value for cryptocurrencies and blockchain for the future of finance and business within the UAE and greater GCC areas and understands how this industry can speed up payments in and out of the region,” said Antonio Brasse, CEO and Co-Founder of BlockQuake. “He has a network of business relationships looking to utilize the crypto and blockchain space, and it is through BlockQuake’s relationship with Faris that mutually beneficial synergies can be created.”
Al Tahtamooni, former Associate Director of Strategic Partnerships for The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, will assist the BlockQuake team in navigating the cultural and regulatory landscapes and prepare the company to make a smooth transition into the middle east region.
“Working with BlockQuake is an exciting opportunity,” said Al Tahtamooni. “Their global reach and compliance and regulatory-driven platform offers tremendous value. Being an enthusiast in exploring evolutionary eras within the fintech and cryptocurrency domains, I look forward to the challenges ahead, getting people to the table and helping them understand the opportunities BlockQuake has to offer.”
Al Tahtamooni held several senior positions within the United Arab Emirates royal family offices, charged to lead a large team of experienced business consultants to offer functional business growth strategies and strategic alliances with multinational organizations in a variety of industries. He has also been appointed as business and financial advisor to the board of multiple establishments operating in the fintech, investment, blockchain and edtech domains.
Al Tahtamooni is currently a member of the Advisory Board on Sir Anthony Ritossa’s Global Family Office Investment Summits. He has also worked as a Head for Consulting and Business Development with Connect Lead as well as an Associate Director for The Private Office of Sheikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Qassimi.
Al Tahtamooni holds a bachelor degree in mechanical and aerospace engineering from the American University of Sharjah with certifications in business growth strategies, corporate finance and corporate intrepreneurship and Innovation entrepreneurship from University of Virginia and Illinois. He is also a public speaker and has represented royal family offices across the globe as a panelist in world renowned summits.
About BlockQuake
New York City FinTech startup BlockQuake™ is a regulatory-driven, digital asset platform that offers USD onramps and major cryptocurrencies and stable coins that include BTC, ETH, LTC, and USDT, representing approximately 75% of the existing markets. BlockQuake also offers its own loyalty token, QuakeCoin, to international investors outside the US and Canada. Created by a team with over one hundred years of collective experience in blue-chip financial services, the BlockQuake™ Exchange aims to set the industry-standard in global compliance. For more information on BlockQuake or the QuakeCoin Token Offering, please visit https://www.blockquake.com/.
Renee Kessinger
BlockQuake
Renee.Kessinger@BlockQuake.com