Joint Comment Letter on Proposed Public Charge Rule

On April 25, 2022, the California Health and Human Services Agency (CalHHS), along the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS), the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) and California’s Health Insurance Exchange, Covered California, submitted a comment letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on the proposed public charge rule.

While we support several elements of the proposed rule and appreciate the administration’s efforts to minimize the prior rule’s burdens on state and local governments, and harm to immigrants and mixed-status families, it is our position that the proposed rule must be amended to exclude any consideration of past receipt of public benefits in the public charge determination.

View the full comment letter.

View California’s updated Public Charge Guide (English Version).

View California’s updated Public Charge Guide (Spanish Version).