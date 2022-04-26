Submit Release
News Search

There were 851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,447 in the last 365 days.

Joint Comment Letter on Proposed Public Charge Rule

On April 25, 2022, the California Health and Human Services Agency (CalHHS), along the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS), the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) and California’s Health Insurance Exchange, Covered California,  submitted a comment letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on the proposed public charge rule.

While we support several elements of the proposed rule and appreciate the administration’s efforts to minimize the prior rule’s burdens on state and local governments, and harm to immigrants and mixed-status families, it is our position that the proposed rule must be amended to exclude any consideration of past receipt of public benefits in the public charge determination.

View the full comment letter.

View California’s updated Public Charge Guide (English Version).

View California’s updated Public Charge Guide (Spanish Version).

You just read:

Joint Comment Letter on Proposed Public Charge Rule

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.