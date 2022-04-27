XVOUCHER ANNOUNCES JAKE HOFF, DIRECTOR OF CHANNEL SALES.

Submit Release
Xvoucher® is excited to announce Jake Hoff as Director of Channel Sales, to build the sales organization and lead team initiatives.

HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genuine Genius Technologies, LLC/ Xvoucher®

Genuine Genius Technologies, LLC, dba Xvoucher® is excited to announce Jake Hoff as Director of Channel Sales. His responsibilities will include building out the Xvoucher sales organization and leading team initiatives with customer needs at the forefront, which equates to enhanced customer experience. Focused on growth and customers, Jake will be heavily involved in developing relationships with new and existing strategic partners, along with developing go-to-market strategies for Xvoucher services which positively impact the growth of Xvoucher customer learning programs.

Jake's extensive learning background includes previous positions focused on managing various channel partners including academic, training and content publishers. He brings several years of sales and sales leadership to the Xvoucher team, along with his experience driving a collaborative working environment across multiple business groups which promotes a healthy, successful team atmosphere. Jake holds degrees in business management as well as marketing.

“Xvoucher’s innovative platform and services provide the opportunity to build out our sales organization to better serve our existing clients and develop new partnerships. One of the traits that attracted me to Xvoucher was the company culture. As we grow, adding the right people to our team will be critical to our success.” Jake Hoff, Director of Channel Sales

“Our organization is tremendously excited about leveraging Jake’s leadership and proven track record focused on growth and customer satisfaction. We are fortunate to have Jake’s experience and ability to partner with industry-leading organizations,” said Kevin Brice, Xvoucher, CEO.


Genuine Genius Technologies, LLC/ Xvoucher®
Xvoucher’s end-to-end platform enables global sales, distribution, and tax compliance for the learning industry. Unique to the industry, Xvoucher provides visibility into the financial flow of exams and training materials from the point of sale down to the end-user. Since 2003, Xvoucher has served over 30,000 businesses, providing B2B and B2C solutions for exam vouchers, exam preparation, live instruction, and self-paced learning products.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, IT Industry, Technology


