Istituto Marangoni Miami Announces Student Design Partnership with ZEPETO: Bringing Designer Brands into the Metaverse.
MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Istituto Marangoni Miami (IMM) is pleased to announce an partnership with global social media app, ZEPETO, which will enable designer brands to accelerate their entry into the Metaverse. IMM students will work with designer fashion brands to create 3D designs and showcase them in ZEPETO, where the designs can be purchased.
ZEPETO has over 300 million registered users and caters to several major global markets including South Korea, United States, Japan, and China. Having worked with fashion powerhouse brands like Gucci, Nike, Zara, Adidas, Dior, Ralph Lauren, and MCM, IMM believes ZEPETO is the perfect partner for this forward-thinking collaboration.
“At Istituto Marangoni, we encourage students to embrace trends that represent the future of business and culture alike. This partnership with ZEPETO is the next step in expanding the Marangoni brand in the Metaverse and being a part of the immense opportunities that platform will no doubt produce in the coming years,” said Istituto Marangoni Miami’s President, Hakan Baykam.
Marangoni students within the fashion design program will create clothing collections using Blender, a free and open-source 3D computer graphics software used for creating animated films, visual effects, art, 3D-printed models, motion graphics, interactive 3D applications, virtual reality, and, formerly, video games.
This only-one-of-its-kind collaboration will give Istituto Marangoni Miami students the unique opportunity to take their design skills into the future, as they create Metaverse collections for major designer brands. Marangoni intends to use all revenue made to fund student scholarships at IMM through The Miami Fashion Foundation.
“We’re excited to be the platform where IMM's fashion students will experiment with virtual fashion and launch 3D apparels with top brands,” said ZEPETO’s Head of Business, Ricky Kang.
Various global companies have seen a surge in sales coming from Metaverse investments, allowing for new revenue streams. In fact, the Metaverse is expected to grow into an $82 billion dollar industry by 2025. Istituto Marangoni Miami is proud to be a technology pioneer exposing its students to the digital design industry, while working to support emerging talent as they develop and launch their innovative designs for the Metaverse.
This unique collaboration not only offers fashion brands entry into the future of fashion through exposure within the ever-growing Metaverse, but also the opportunity to support young creatives by partnering with a global fashion university educating the next generation of style stars.
PHOTOS: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1hAYE9efJNMrcfjuHDmy9yKcHW4dhmHeQ?usp=sharing
To learn more about Istituto Marangoni Miami and The Miami Fashion Foundation, please visit: www.istitutomarangonimiami.com.
About Istituto Marangoni Miami
With a highly qualified academic team, combining European instructors and prominent local professionals, Istituto Marangoni offers a variety of fashion marketing courses and fashion graduate programs. The Miami School of Fashion offers students an unprecedented opportunity for innovation, inspiration, and creativity to build a promising future within the fashion and design industry.
About The Miami Fashion Foundation
The Miami Fashion Foundation’s primary purpose is to foster, nurture, develop and promote Miami as a natural choice for the creative industries, focused on fashion, and to establish a creative operation and network in Miami for fashion enterprises and companies of all sizes to flourish and call home. Generating a highly skilled and networked fashion workforce will draw even more creative design students and professionals to Miami, thus creating a self-sustaining cycle, first through education and skill training, then with networking and mentoring, and finally with the founding of innovative fashion corporations and companies who have open access to industry leaders, resources and capital.
About ZEPETO
ZEPETO is a metaverse providing the next generation with freedom of identity in the virtual space. With over 300 million lifetime users, ZEPETO is the fastest growing avatar platform in Asia. It is most popular among Generation Z, who express themselves while meeting, collaborating, and creating with others. Leaders in the entertainment and fashion industry have partnered with us to reach the next generation who socialize, entertain, and consume content on ZEPETO. ZEPETO is developed by NaverZ Corp. NaverZ Corp was launched in 2018.
